Did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex jointly decide to turn their backs on the UK or does the blame lie with one person?

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited their roles as senior royals in March 2020, much of the blame has been placed on Meghan as the cause of their discord. However, a royal author who once worked closely with Harry sees things differently. She agrees Harry as a “grown man” who turned his back on his country but questions how much Meghan had to do with that decision.

Royal author Angela Levin believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share responsibility for cutting royal family ties

Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Conversations With a Prince in 2018, spent almost a year and a half with the Duke of Sussex as he carried out royal engagements. She has a unique perspective on Harry’s personality.

Therefore, in a new interview for GBNews, Levin claims that Prince Harry is as much to blame as Meghan Markle regarding their tense relationship with the royal family. Together, they chose to separate themselves from the royal family due to grievances shared in their joint interview with Oprah Winfrey, Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, and Spare.

“He doesn’t want to come here,” Levin says. “Until his brother and his father promise to apologize to Meghan. One would imagine she should apologize to them. But that’s it.”

“Meghan didn’t like the UK,” Levin continued. “She found it too small.”

“If you listen to her carefully, she always talks about her global work. The little UK isn’t grand enough for her.”

Ultimately, Prince Harry is a “grown man,” says Levin. “But he fell in love with her [Meghan] and decided to follow her path.”

“It takes two to behave like that,” Levin concluded. “She’s encouraged him to be negative, just as she has about her family.

King Charles and Prince Harry remain in a personal tug-of-war

Angela Levin believes that the conflict between King Charles and Prince Harry will continue to remain an emotional tug of war. She thinks the king will portray himself as welcoming, and Harry will refuse attempts at reconciliation.

“King Charles will say the door is open. Come when you want to. Harry doesn’t want to come until he gets [an apology],” Levin explained.

This apology concerns how Meghan Markle believes the royal family unfairly treated her throughout her two-year tenure as a senior royal. This belief, among other things, caused her and Harry to step back from their roles after almost two years of marriage.

Will the ‘old Prince Harry’ ever come back?

Prince Harry photographed October 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Angela Levin believes the “old” Prince Harry may never be seen again. She shared her thoughts regarding this topic with GBNews.

“No, I don’t think he will come back. He’s changed,” she claims.

“His whole being is different,” she continued. “I wouldn’t recognize him.”

Levin claims that Prince Harry is now “very bitter.” However, she says he was a “little bitter” when she knew him well.

“Now he is full of it [bitterness], and I think Meghan is a lot to blame,” she continued. “She’s poured into him all the things that are terribly wrong and made him really dislike his own family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito, CA. They live there with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.