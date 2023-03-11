Prince Harry Has Become ‘His Own Man,’ Says Expert

Prince Harry recently spoke with trauma expert Gabor Maté. A royal expert gave his opinion on Harry’s discussion. According to the expert, Prince Harry demonstrates growth in his personal development. The Duke of Sussex has “become his own man.”

Prince Harry showed a ‘whole new level of vulnerability’

Prince Harry | KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty Images

Royal expert Darren Stanton says Prince Harry showed his vulnerability during the discussion with Maté. He says Prince Harry’s emotional state was evident from changes in his facial expression. Stanton adds that the duke almost began to “well up with tears” at one point.

“Prince Harry’s interview with Dr. Gabor Maté was very revealing and added a whole new level of vulnerability for him,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair Casino. “There were some dramatic shifts internally within Prince Harry as his face and lips began to turn red. This is a pacifying gesture in psychology, which is used at times of reassurance. People tend to do this at certain times when they are feeling vulnerable and in a state of sadness.”

Stanton continues, “I guess the way that things have gone with his family has left Harry with a tinge of sadness. However, he is clearly very happy with Meghan and the family unit they have in America.”

Harry appears ‘open’ after developing into ‘his own man’

Stanton says Prince Harry seems more confident these days. He is happier and comfortable being “his own man.”

“Harry obviously saw his book as his opportunity to tell the world, share, and offload many of his fears, anxieties, and demons,” says Stanton. “Harry certainly feels as though he experienced a lot from his past life events. During the interview, Harry referred to being ‘stuck in this world,’ as he spoke about his previous position as a senior member of the royal family.”

Adds Stanton, “He clearly looks back at his time in the royal family as another life, where he could not be himself, verbalize what he wanted to say, or perhaps take part in activities. He is now very much his own man, who can make his own decisions away from the scrutiny and suffocation of royal protocols.”

Stanton says Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry happy. In his opinion, this can be seen in his non-verbal communication.

“The one thing about Harry is that he does appear to be open and honest in the interview,” says Stanton. “What is nice about Prince Harry is that the gestures and emotions he says he is feeling are supported and backed up by his non-verbal communication. For example, when he speaks about his happiness with Meghan, his micro expressions and body language supports this assertion. If he wasn’t happy, we would clearly see a very different picture in his emotional shifts. Harry has always remained consistent and coherent in his body language, signals, and leakage.”

Harry ‘appears to be a different person’ after showing a ‘down-to-earth’ display

Stanton notes how “different” Prince Harry seems now that he’s a California resident. The duke and duchess appear to be calm and joyful, in Stanton’s opinion.

“During the chat, Harry also briefly displayed moments of anger, particularly when speaking about anything that could impact his family’s well-being. It is not difficult to see when Harry is not happy, as his facial expressions and body language are clear as day.”

Stanton continues, “Overall, I believe we saw a much more down-to-earth, grounded, and above all happier Prince Harry. We have to understand that while Meghan may be used to living in California, Harry was brought up in England. This is all very much new to him, and although it has taken time for him to settle, he appears to be a very different person now living in California.”

