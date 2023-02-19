Prince Harry ‘Heard His Mother’s Voice’ When Meghan Markle Spoke and Saw ‘Strong Element of His Mom’ in Her, Former Butler Claims

Princess Diana never got to meet Meghan Markle but Prince Harry has said that his wife reminds him of his mother in many ways.

Now one of Diana’s closest confidants is discussing the similarities Harry saw between the princess and former Suits star and claims if Diana were here today, her son would have married someone else.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry attend Vj Day commemorative events | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Former butler believes Harry seeing some of his mother in Meghan ‘changed the game’

Paul Burrell, who worked as Princess Diana’s butler for a decade until her untimely death in 1997, believes that if she were still here Harry wouldn’t have married Meghan.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Burrell said: “Had [Diana] had her way and if she was still here, Harry wouldn’t be doing what he’s doing now. He probably would’ve married Cressida Bonas or Chelsy Davy, or a young aristocratic lady from England and settled down in the royal family, in his routine which he loved. He loved the army, his uniforms, his public service and they would’ve buckled down to it.”

Burrell continued: “This is my theory; when he lost his mother he was lost, in a wilderness, completely lost until he met a 36-year-old, mature woman who whispered in his ear that she wanted to change the world. He didn’t hear Meghan’s voice, he heard his mother’s voice. That’s what changed the game.

“Diana was 36 when she died. The parallels are unbelievable. Nobody’s drawn that parallel before. Meghan being 36 and knowing her mind, being a strong independent personality, Harry has to have seen in Meghan something, some strong element of his mother. He has to have recognized that at that time. Before he’d been going out with young women who weren’t matured, who didn’t have the foresight, the dream to do something with their lives, Meghan did. So Meghan’s hook caught the big fish Harry.”

The ways Prince Harry believes his wife and mother are similar

In the first episode of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex spoke about some of the ways he thinks his wife and mother are so similar.

He said: “So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

(L): Princess Diana smiling during a visit in Bristol, England | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, (R): Meghan Markle smiling during an event at Canada House | Chris Jackson / AFP via Getty Images

Another one of Diana’s employees spoke out after Harry compared Meghan to his mom

Prince Harry’s comparisons drew some backlash on social media including from another person who worked for and knew his mother well.

Princess Diana’s former chef Darren McGrady tweeted: “Prince Harry, with respect sir, your wife will never be like/similar to your mother. I knew Princess Diana for 15 years. Not even close.”