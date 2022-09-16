Prince Harry ‘Highly Respected’ by Palace Officials, Allowed to Wear Military Uniform for Special Queen Elizabeth Vigil

After palace officials considered his “highly respected” military career, Prince Harry may wear his military uniform at a special vigil for Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday, Sept. 17. Prior, the Duke of Sussex was unable to wear his blues to honor the late monarch.

The prince was previously unable to wear his full uniform to honor Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry lost three military titles when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior royals in March 2020. Therefore Harry was not permitted to wear his full uniform to events honoring Queen Elizabeth after her death on Sept. 8.

However, Harry wore his military medals on his chest during ceremonial events for the late monarch.

“Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother,” his spokesperson to E! News. “His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears. We respectfully ask that focus remains on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Prince Harry spent ten years in the British Army, serving two tours in Afghanistan from 2007-2008 and 2012 to 2013. Accordingly, he achieved the rank of captain in 2011 and qualified as an Apache Aircraft commander.

Palace officials call Prince Harry a ‘highly respected’ military vet and allow him to wear uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

According to The Daily Mirror, it was a “ludicrous situation” to keep Harry from wearing his military uniform.

Palace officials reportedly intervened after Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, had special permission to wear his uniform at a vigil over the Queen’s coffin on Sept. 16 by her four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward, at Westminster Hall.

“The Duke of Sussex has served his country. He is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans,” the Daily Mirror reported. Consequently, “It is important the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”

Page Six reported that the prince did not request the change to his attire. Furthermore, “He was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He’s focused on honoring her, and that’s it. If they’d like him in uniform, I have no reason to think he won’t oblige,” they reported.

Prince Harry will join other members of the late monarch’s family for a vigil

Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren will also hold a 15-minute vigil on Sept. 17 as the late monarch in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her Sept. 19 funeral.

Accordingly, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara, Peter Philips, and Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn are reportedly participating in the vigil of the Queen’s grandchildren on Saturday evening, reported Express.

