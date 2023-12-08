Prince Harry has been living in California for more than three years with his wife, Meghan Markle -- but his recent words suggest that he truly could someday return to the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry left the United Kingdom with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Prince Archie, back in 2020 after they couldn’t see eye to eye with the other royal family members. Ever since, Harry and Meghan have been living in California, but there has been increasing talk of rumors that Harry and Meghan might eventually make a return to the UK.

While some think the claims make no sense given Harry and Meghan’s tense relationship with the royal family, Harry’s three-word phrase about his home in recent court documents suggests he isn’t planning to remain in the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince Archie | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry said that California is his home ‘at the moment’ in recent court documents

Though Harry and Meghan have never spoken about a UK return, Harry’s three-word phrase suggests the two are not planning to stay in the US forever. According to Express, in recent court documents (Harry has filed a few lawsuits in the UK that stem from his time in the royal family), Harry referred to California as his home “at the moment” — a phrase that indicates it is not his permanent home.

“The UK is my home,” Harry’s statement read. “The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US. That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.”

Harry seems to make it clear that he plans to return to the UK with his children, though it doesn’t necessarily mean he will move there. Perhaps the rumors about Harry and Meghan returning to the UK are not so far fetched. One solution is for Harry and Meghan to split their time between the US and the UK, which it seems is something they might consider.

Prince Harry will likely need relationships to improve before moving to the UK

One thing seems clear: Harry is not opposed to returning to the UK and, if anything, actually wants to do so. While he might enjoy California, it doesn’t hold the same sentimentality that the UK does to him. With that said, things between Harry and the other royal family members aren’t exactly strong.

Harry and William are reportedly not on speaking terms, and while Harry has slowly started to rebuild a relationship with his father, it’s hard to say where things between them stand at any given moment. In order for Harry and Meghan to comfortably enjoy spending time in the UK, the two will likely need to have a strong relationship with the royal family.

Harry’s statement does give hope to royal fans that the royals could become one big happy family again. However, it won’t come without a bit of work. Still, it’s evident that Harry misses his home, even if he doesn’t reconnect with his family. It’s still the place he was raised, and it’s the place his friends live. It now seems almost definite that, assuming Harry and Meghan can protect their kids, a UK return is imminent.