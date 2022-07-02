Prince Harry Intentionally Left Something Out When He Called Queen Elizabeth About Lilibet, Royal Insider Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. in June 2022 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. For this visit, the pair brought along their two children Archie and Lilibet. While the little ones weren’t seen in public, the Sussexes treated fans by sharing a photo of their daughter to mark her first birthday. And with that, an old debate regarding what the queen actually knew about Lilibet came up.

Here’s what a royal insider claims the Duke of Sussex kept from the monarch about her great-granddaughter.

Spokesperson for Harry said he told Queen Elizabeth he was naming his daughter after her

Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child on June 4, 2021. Two days later the pair announced her name: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Many royal watchers immediately pointed out that the little girl’s first name is actually a nickname people closest to Queen Elizabeth have always called her. Some speculated that the duke and duchess may have named their daughter that without giving the courtesy of asking or informing the monarch before doing so.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes quickly shut down those rumors telling CNN the queen was aware of the name choice.

“The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement. In fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called,” the spokesperson said. “During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

Royal insider says Harry left a key detail out during phone conversation with his grandmother

Harry calling the queen about the name hasn’t really been disputed following the spokesperson’s statement. What is being disputed now is if Harry left something out when he spoke to his grandmother about using her name.

Nicky Haslam, who is an interior designer for the royals and a friend of Camilla Parker Bowles and other members of the Firm, added to the mystery. According to him, the queen was surprised by the name because she was under the impression that Harry and Meghan’s baby would be called Elizabeth, not the unique nickname she was given as a child.

“I heard [Harry] rang her and said, ‘We want to call our daughter after you, Granny,'” Haslam claimed on The Third Act podcast per Express. “She said, ‘How charming of you, thank you,’ thinking that it would be Elizabeth. So they got the permission, but they didn’t say the name.”

Haslam then questioned why the duke and duchess didn’t name their daughter after Meghan’s mom saying: “Why on earth didn’t they call that baby Doria? It’s the prettiest name ever.”

Another royal is also named after the queen

Lilibet isn’t the only child in the royal family named after the monarch. Princess Charlotte is as well.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter’s first name is after her grandfather, Prince Charles. She also shares her first name with her aunt, Pippa, whose middle name is Charlotte.

As for the princess’ middle names, Elizabeth and Diana, they are of course after her great-grandmother, the queen, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

