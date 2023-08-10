Prince Harry Is Reportedly Considering an Apartment in Kensington Palace as Rumors Swirl About Harry and Prince William Making Amends

Prince Harry and Prince William might not be on great terms, but Harry is reportedly considering a move with Meghan Markle that would bring them back across the pond -- and bring them closer to Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family back in 2020 in an effort to start a new, more private life in the United States. The couple took their son, Prince Archie, and have since welcomed a daughter, Princess Lilibet. But since coming to the United States, Harry and Meghan haven’t been able to stay out of the spotlight as much as they had probably hoped.

Now, there are rumors that the couple may be looking to once again move back to the United Kingdom. Insiders even claim Harry has gone so far as to suggest to William that he and Meghan would rent a Kensington Palace apartment, but bear with us: There is nothing to suggest these rumors are true.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry is reportedly looking to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace

People seem to want nothing more than for Harry and Meghan to make their way back to the UK. After the couple’s surprising departure in 2020, their lives in the United States finally seem settled in. They’re working with Netflix, focusing on their charities, and spending their downtime in a stunning mansion in Montecito, California.

But insiders allege that things aren’t perfect in Harry and Meghan’s life and that the two are trying to come back to England. Both Express and OK! Magazine are reporting that Harry wants to “please William” and move back to the UK. “He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves,” an insider told OK! Magazine.

“He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back,” the source continued, but added that Harry and Meghan still want to “keep a sense of balance” in their lives and that Harry “doesn’t want to become a prisoner of the palace.”

Harry and Meghan have said nothing about returning to the United Kingdom, and it’s hard to believe that Harry could have any interest in pleasing William given how much animosity he’s had toward his older brother in recent years. Plus, the source is unnamed, only adding to the doubt surrounding the entire story.

Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | WPA Pool/Getty Images

Related Prince Harry Appears in a Silly Instagram Photo Alongside Best Friend While on Solo Trip Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly house hunting in California, too

In addition to the apparent rumors about Harry and Meghan interested in a UK return, the two have also been plagued with rumors that they are selling their Montecito home in favor of a place closer to Malibu.

Back in July, insiders close to the couple reported that Harry and Meghan were interested in moving closer to Malibu because that’s a beach Meghan loved as a child. It only added fuel to the fire that the two were having financial issues, especially since Meghan revealed in an interview with The Cut back in 2022 that she and Harry didn’t even want to look at their now-home in Montecito because it was too expensive.

There are so many different stories surrounding Harry and Meghan, and none of them have come to fruition yet. This could easily mean that all of the rumors are false and that things between Harry and Meghan are actually status quo.