Prince Harry Is ‘Unfazed’ by ‘Spare’ Book Criticism After Displaying a ‘Calm State Of Mind’ Says Body Language Expert 

Prince Harry faced some backlash after the release of his autobiography, Spare. Some people were upset when he revealed the number of people he killed in Afghanistan. Others were taken aback after reading about the alleged physical altercation between Harry and Prince William. Despite some of the negative attention, Harry seems to be “unfazed,” says a body language expert.

Prince Harry appears ‘unfazed’ by the ‘Spare’ book criticism

Harry seems to be OK after his Spare book tour. Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Harry’s gestures during a video he filmed for the United Kingdom-based organization WellChild. According to Stanton, Harry appeared relaxed and unbothered by the commotion over his book.

“He is most definitely in a calm state of mind, looking directly at the camera, which tells me he feels at ease,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair Bingo. “From this brief interaction, it does not appear that Harry is fazed over the criticism surrounding his book. He has quite clearly looked past the problems.”

Darren Stanton says Prince Harry’s emotions can easily be seen in his face

Our Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, joins the call for nominations for the 2023 #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK. Each year, we celebrate the UK’s inspirational seriously ill children, young people & those who care for them. Nominate at https://t.co/p19zC4cIrZ pic.twitter.com/K1sORJ6Bjj — WellChild (@WellChild) February 7, 2023

Stanton says Harry isn’t great at hiding his emotions. According to him, it’s easy to see how the duke might be feeling by looking at his facial expressions.

“Sometimes when Harry gets angry or his emotions are getting the best of him, we will see his cheeks and lips flush red,” says Stanton. “When he is stressed, he blinks more and also flashes anger. In this piece, we see micro expressions of contradicting stages of emotions.”

Stanton says Harry is like most people when it comes to displaying emotions and using certain body language. Being a royal doesn’t mean he’s any different. Overall, Stanton says Harry seems to be at peace with his life right now. He’s enjoying this stage and just taking it all in.

“Although he is a member of the royal family, he still possesses the same neurology and psychology as the rest of us,” he says. “While he has shown clear emotions in the past, his baseline state in this clip is cool, calm and collected. He obviously feels very at peace in his life at the moment.”

Our take

Prince Harry has likely moved on and is focusing on future projects. He’s probably too busy with upcoming deals to be concerned about what people are saying about Spare.

It’s also likely Harry appears calm because the palace hasn’t responded to any of his statements. There hasn’t been any back and forth, and things have been relatively quiet between him and the institution. It appears the royal family is choosing to let this slowly die out so they can devote their energy and attention to carrying out their royal duties. Hopefully, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found the peace they’ve been looking for.

