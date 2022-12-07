Prince Harry Joked About Surprise ‘Date Night’ With Meghan Markle at RFK Ripple of Hope Awards

TL;DR:

On Dec. 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards.

Prince Harry joked about it being a “date night” for him and Meghan Markle, telling the audience, “We don’t get out much these days.”

Meghan Markle responded to Prince Harry’s joke.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

A night out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Just days before Harry & Meghan’s premiere, they stepped out in New York for a gala event which the Duke of Sussex jokingly called a “date night.” Ahead, learn what Harry said and how the Duchess of Sussex responded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to the Ripple of Hope Awards on Dec. 6

Harry and Meghan headed to New York on Dec. 6 for a Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards gala. There they were honored by the RFK Human Rights Foundation with a Ripple of Hope award.

Harry and Meghan were specifically recognized for their “heroic” efforts against “structural racism” (via Express). They, and the five others honorees, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA legend Bill Russell, “have prioritized equity, inclusivity, and sustainability in the workplace and the world,” per the foundation’s website.

In addition to receiving an award, Harry and Meghan took the stage for a conversation with Kerry Kennedy, RFK’s daughter and president of the foundation.

Prince Harry jokingly called the gala a ‘completely unexpected’ night out for him and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

During the sit-down with Kennedy, Harry joked that ending up at the gala had been “completely unexpected.”

“I’ll be honest with you Kerry,” he began. “I just thought we were just going on a date night so I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people.”

Harry continued, referencing his and Meghan’s two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 1.

“We don’t get out much these days because our kids are so small and young,” Harry said. “So, this is completely unexpected. But it’s nice to share date night with all of you, so thank you for coming.”

Meghan chimed in as the audience laughed, replying: “Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered a speech at the RFK Ripple of Hope awards

Similar to their appearance at the NAACP Image Awards, Harry and Meghan took turns speaking as they delivered a speech.

Harry kicked off their remarks, telling the audience, “Bobby Kennedy said, ‘Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.’”

Then Meghan took over. She recalled her and Harry’s 2019 visit to Cape Town, South Africa, with Archie, referring to it as a place they “hold close to our hearts.”

“And as we all face a complete and challenging time in the world, we choose the path of optimism of care for each other and our communities,” Harry continued.

“We understand this honor, not about the culmination of a life’s work, but instead, and in many ways for us, a beginning,” he concluded.

RELATED: 1 Kate Middleton Boston Moment Proved She’s Not ‘Running Away From the Problem’ That’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle