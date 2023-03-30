Prince Harry Was ‘Keen to Get Charles’ Attention’ But Now ‘Open Rift’ Between Them Is Evident, Expert Says

A body language expert looked at how Prince Harry’s relationship with King Charles has changed, noting that Harry once appeared “keen to get Charles’ attention.” Harry and Charles now clearly show the “open rift” between them, the expert pointed out.

Prince William, King Charles, and Prince Harry | Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Expert looks at Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the change in the father and son’s behaviors over the years, telling Express just how tense things have become between them.

“When Harry was quoted as saying, ‘I lost my dad in this process’ in 2022, his choice of words made it sound heart-breakingly final, almost as though Charles had died,” James said of a comment Harry made in an interview.

She continued, “It suggested the relationship was over rather than salvageable.”

According to James, “Even when he claimed there was ‘a lot to work through’ the phrase sounded like a very bad omen.”

The body language expert explained, “‘Working through’ hinted at Charles having to join Harry in some of his soul-searching therapy sessions, which was never going to sound like the kind of idea Charles would view with much enthusiasm.”

James also noticed how Prince Harry subtly indicated his feelings about his father. “Harry describes himself frequently and emphatically as his ‘mother’s son’ and this does more than hint about some pretty natural feelings of resentment towards both Charles and Camilla,” the expert pointed out.

She added, “Watching Camilla take the throne during Charles’s coronation will easily sting Harry badly.”

Expert says Prince Harry craved his father’s attention

The body language expert looked at earlier behaviors between Harry and Charles as a comparison. “Early photos of the boys with Charles and Diana do seem to show Harry primarily with his mother, who would shower him with the cuddles and hugs that he has recently complained about missing from his father, even when his mother died,” James explained.

James examined “playful” photos of Charles with Harry and William when they were younger boys. “After Diana’s death we were shown many photo opportunities that involve a very playful and besotted-looking dad with his two boisterous but equally loving sons, usually while they were dressed in ski gear,” she said.

James continued, “These now look like the relationship golden years for Harry and his dad. During these years there were several times Harry would be seen using body language that suggested he was keen to get Charles’ attention as much as possible.”

She pointed out how Harry appeared to “crave” his father’s attention. “The currency used was teasing and playful banter, but Harry did seem to crave the kind of open affection and interest he had received as a given from his mother,” James said.

According to the body language expert, Harry and William usually showed their father affection, and though he didn’t reciprocate, Charles’ response did show “inner warmth” for his sons.

“The photos don’t always tell the exact story here. In fact it was always Harry and William giving the hugs to their dad or verbally nudging him to hug them for the cameras,” she said. “This wasn’t a PDA epiphany for Charles then, but his grinning responses to being egged on and teased like this always seemed to reveal the inner warmth and affection he felt for both his sons.”

James added, “There were still signals of warmth between father and son though, with the peak perhaps being the sight of Charles’ signals of open pride and warmth as he accompanied Meghan up the aisle on her wedding day.”

King Charles, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Recent photos capture more tension between Harry and Charles

In recent photos, it’s clear there is tension between the father and son. “Visually it looks as though it was Harry’s decision to leave the firm that caused a more open rift between himself and his father,” James explained.

“When he later told Oprah Charles had ‘stopped taking my calls’ it sounded like a chilling state between father and son,” she added.

James also looked at a photo taken through a window at Buckingham Palace before the queen’s funeral. “Charles walked several steps ahead of Harry and Meghan on the wide staircase with his head down, apparently totally ignoring his son,” she said.

