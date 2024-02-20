Prince Harry recently spoke out about King Charles' cancer diagnosis. He did not reveal details but did mention that the cancer could be something that reconnects the whole family.

Prince Harry isn’t giving up hope that he could soon rebuild the relationship between himself and his family. The Duke of Sussex has been living in California — far away from the United Kingdom — for about four years with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple share two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and they have certainly built a new life for themselves on the West Coast.

Now, though, Harry thinks the cancer diagnosis could help bring the family together; he didn’t hesitate to say how much “love” he has for his relatives across the pond.

Prince Harry, King Charles, and Prince William | John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty images

Prince Harry thinks King Charles’ cancer diagnosis could bring the family together

Harry and his father were hardly on speaking terms when Harry left the family back in 2020. However, the two have managed to start rebuilding their relationship. And with Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis, Harry thinks it is all the more likely that he and his family will be able to reconnect.

Speaking with Christopher Reeve, Harry said that he has “love” for his family and that he is “grateful” for the time he could spend with his father. He also said that he thinks the situation could bring his family closer.

“Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure,” Harry said when asked if Charles’ cancer could reunite the royals. “Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together.” Harry was in Canada during the interview to celebrate the Invictus Games, which take place there next year, and he has seen so many families come together through illness or injury.

Prince Harry says he has more trips planned to the UK

Harry didn’t give a ton of detail about his father’s diagnosis or his plans to return to his home country. When asked about his outlook on Charles’ cancer, Harry said that was between him and his father. But he did say that he will try to get to the UK to visit his family “as much as I can.”

“I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” Harry said.

Harry did not say how often he plans to return to the UK, and he also didn’t make it seem like he has any trips planned just to see his father; he insinuated that the visits he’ll take over there are in addition to other trips he already has worked out.

Harry also didn’t say where Meghan plays into all of this. Meghan has not been back to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022, and it’s unclear if she or the couple’s kids will make any trips over to London to spend time with Charles.