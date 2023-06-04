Prince Harry Admitted He Wanted an ‘Ordinary Life’ Long Before He Married Meghan Markle and Left the Royal Family

Turns out Prince Harry may have been planning on leaving the royal family long before tying the knot with Meghan Markle. In an interview dating back to 2017, the Duke of Sussex openly acknowledged his yearning for a normal life away from the royal spotlight.

Harry confessed that he would have walked away much earlier if it weren’t for his strong allegiance to a particular member of the royal family.

Prince Harry wanted a normal life before Meghan Markle became his wife

When Prince Harry sat down with Newsweek, he revealed his desire for a life outside of the royal family. The interview took place in 2017, less than a year after he met Meghan.

Harry revealed his true thoughts about the royals in a candid interview with royal biographer Angela Levin. During their conversation, the Duke of Sussex openly expressed his discontent with the royal lifestyle and the fame that comes along with it.

Harry disclosed his enduring aspiration to break free from the monarchy, openly saying that he “wanted out” and that he desired an “ordinary life.” Yet his devotion to Queen Elizabeth II kept him from leaving The Firm.

Harry went on to say that there was a time when he genuinely desired to distance himself from the royal family. Not only did he yearn for an existence that was ordinary, but he also wanted to be free from the constraints of royalty.

Reflecting on his past, he admitted, “I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn’t want to grow up.”

The Duke of Sussex dishes on how the rest of the royal family feels about the monarchy

In a surprising turn of events, Harry also disclosed some intriguing information about the rest of his royal family. In particular, the Duke of Sussex took aim at those in line to the throne.

During the remarkably open interview, Harry claimed that nobody actually wants to inherit the crown and lead the monarchy. He didn’t mention anyone by name, but at the time, Prince Charles was next in line followed by Harry’s older brother, Prince William.

The interview took place several months after Harry and Meghan first met and five years prior to the passing of Queen Elizabeth. Interestingly, this discussion occurred even before Harry had proposed to Meghan; within a year, they would be happily married.

Harry and Meghan left their royal duties in 2020, yet it was already evident that the idea was brewing in their minds in 2017. Harry expressed his determination to lead a relatively ordinary life and wanted his future children to experience the same.

“I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one, too,” he stated. “We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities, but instead use our role for good.”

Prince Harry believes the monarchy must change in the coming years

In 2020, Harry and Meghan made the decision to leave their royal duties. In a shocking statement, they explained that they were tired of the relentless media scrutiny and the constraints imposed by their positions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California, seeking a fresh start. Buckingham Palace later confirmed their departure, a year after the initial announcement.

During his conversation with Levin, Harry also shared his perspective on the need for a revamp within the royal family. Although he admitted the monarchy was important, he stated that it must change after Queen Elizabeth is gone.

“We feel that the British public and the whole world needs institutions like this, but it can’t go on as it has done under the Queen,” he explained.

Following their departure, Harry and Meghan lost their His/Her Royal Highness titles. They did, however, keep their honors as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan are currently living in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. King Charles granted their children titles when he ascended the throne in 2022.