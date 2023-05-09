Prince Harry Flaunts Love for Meghan Markle at King Charles’ Coronation in This Sneaky Way

Prince Harry may have arrived at King Charles’ coronation alone. However, he found a way to flaunt his love for his wife, Meghan Markle, in a sneaky way. Here’s how Prince Harry used his father’s coronation to make a bold statement of affection toward his wife of almost five years.

He entered King Charles’ coronation alone, but Meghan Markle was with Prince Harry in spirit

The eyes of the world were on Prince Harry as he entered Westminster Abbey alone to witness his father, King Charles’ coronation. Harry walked into the historic building alongside his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Eduardo Mapelli. He sat in the same row with the group and his uncle, Prince Andrew.

Subsequently, Harry found a way to represent his wife without saying a word. For King Charles’ coronation, Harry donned a stunning dark-colored suit made expressly for the prince by Dior.

The fashion house confirmed Harry’s attire was made by them on social media. A tweet confirmed Harry was indeed wearing Dior. “Tailoring fit for royalty. Dior is honoured [sic] to have dressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the coronation of King Charles III in a custom design by Kim Jones.”

Harry wore a black wool and mohair peak lapel tailcoat with a matching double-breasted vest and trousers. He added a white shirt and a grey tie made by the design house.

Dior is reportedly Meghan Markle’s favorite designer. During Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving, Meghan Markle wore a custom-made Dior ensemble.

Meghan Markle declined her invitation to King Charles’ coronation ceremony

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to King Charles’ coronation ceremony. However, Meghan declined to attend.

The former Suits star stood home with her and Harry’s two children while he flew to London to attend the historic ceremony. Along with May 6 being King Charles’ coronation date, it was also the fourth birthday of the couple’s son, Prince Archie.

Archie, his sister Princess Lilibet and Meghan celebrated at their California home. Prince Harry flew out of London after the coronation ceremony in order to make it back in time to celebrate his son’s birthday with his family.

King Charles’ coronation was the first time Prince Harry saw his family since his autobiography ‘Spare’ hit bookshelves

Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare was published in January 2023. The book delves into little-known information regarding what Harry claimed was a difficult upbringing as a royal family member.

Within the book’s 416 pages, Harry spoke of growing up in the public eye with his brother Prince William, King Charles, and his mother, Princess Diana. He shared details of both good and bad times as a royal family member.

However, the elements of the book which garnered the most attention were his remarks about his father, King Charles, brother William, and stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles. Harry put the senior royals on blast with allegations of years of mistreatment.

Harry also took the senior royals to task for how they historically treated his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple married in 2018 and exited their roles as senior royals in March 2020.

