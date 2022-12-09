Prince Harry Made His Decision About Relationship With Meghan Markle from His ‘Heart’ and Not His ‘Head’: ‘I Am My Mother’s Son’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about their relationship in their new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. Harry shared what led him to pursue a relationship with Meghan. In the documentary, he explains how many of his major decisions are made from the “heart.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry says he and Meghan met in July 2016. Meghan’s show Suits had just been renewed for another season. She decided to take that time to travel since she had been single for a few months. She wanted to enjoy her life and see the world. Meghan planned a few trips with friends. Her friend Lucy Fraser described it as a “single-girl summer.”

“I was really intent on being single,” says Meghan during the Netflix documentary. She talked about having her career, life, and path set. However, her plans changed when she met Prince Harry. He says he first saw Meghan on Instagram in a friend’s video. He asked the friend about Meghan. Eventually Meghan and Harry exchanged numbers and stayed in touch.

Harry asked to meet Meghan and they went out for drinks. Their first meeting went so well that they met for dinner the following evening. Meghan said they had a lot of fun and were “childlike” together. She thought meeting him was “refreshing.” Meghan says they decided on their second date to give the relationship a try.

Prince Harry made his decision about Meghan Markle from his ‘heart’

Harry spoke about how he decided to move forward with his relationship with Meghan. During the documentary, he says his choices were led by his heart instead of his head.

“I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with,” says Harry. “The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart.”

Harry says the way he makes life decisions are similar to the way his mother, Princess Diana, made decisions. According to him, she always led with her heart. “My mom certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart, and I am my mother’s son,” says Harry.

Prince Harry thought Meghan Markle was ‘amazing’

During the documentary, Prince Harry discussed his thoughts and feelings after meeting Meghan. He says he knew after their second date that he wanted to pursue a relationship with her. “That was when it just hit me,” says Harry. “I was like, this girl, this woman, is amazing. [She’s] everything I’ve been looking for. And she’s so comfortable and so relaxed in my company.”

Meghan revealed that Harry had a list of what he was looking for in a woman. However, he didn’t want to share what was on the list. “I’m not showing the list,” he declared. When pressed further, He points to Meghan and says, “This is the list.”

Later in the documentary, Ignacio Figueras, a friend of Harry, recalls the duke telling him about meeting Meghan. According to Figueras, Harry thought she might be “the one” he was going to marry. “You could tell right away that those were the eyes of someone who had fallen in love,” says Figueras.

