Prince Harry seems to be changing the narrative when it comes to what he says about the royal family. The prince is showing love to is relatives and remaining tight-lipped on what's going on behind the palace walls.

Prince Harry hasn’t exactly had the best relationship with the royal family in recent years. The Duke of Sussex left the family back in 2020, and he’s been living in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, ever since. Harry has come under fire in recent years for unveiling too much information surrounding his always-private family.

Recently, though, Harry kept his responses pretty short in an interview with Christopher Reeve. And specifically, he declined to answer one question that would have let even more information slip about the royal family. It seems Harry is trying to change the narrative on his reputation for spilling the beans.

Prince Harry declined to answer a question regarding his father’s cancer diagnosis

Harry recently made the trip to the United Kingdom to visit his father after Buckingham Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. The visit only lasted about 24 hours before Harry returned home to the United Kingdom, but Harry later opened up in an interview with Christopher Reeve, saying that he has “love” for his family and was “grateful” that he was able to jump on a plane and see his father.

Still, Harry was pretty tight-lipped during the interview — a difference from just a year or two ago, when he was willing to say just about anything regarding his famous family. And when asked about the “outlook” on his father’s diagnosis, Harry answered with seven simple words.

“What’s … Your outlook on his health?” Reeve asked. “That stays between me and him,” Harry said, with no further comment.

Prince Harry seems to be trying to change the narrative

Harry used to take interview after interview opening up about his family and the trouble they have caused him. And while he had a right to tell his side of the story, some people felt he was trying to profit off of his family’s notoriously private life. Now, though, it seems that Harry is taking the opportunity to actually praise his family and show his appreciation for them.

He remained silent on anything regarding his brother, and he quickly shot down the idea of revealing any information about his father’s diagnosis. The interview seemed to suggest Harry no longer wants to present himself as an enemy of the royal family. Harry also mentioned that he does plan to return to the UK to visit his family “as much” as he can, though he noted that he has his own family in California.

It remains unclear if Harry will make a trip to the UK with his wife and kids. Meghan has not returned to Harry’s home country since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022, and Princess Lilibet has never met her royal family members. Prince Archie has met them, though he was too young to remember any of them.