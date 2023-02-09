Prince Harry Would Have Married Chelsy Davy or Cressida Bonas Instead of Meghan if Princess Diana Were Still Here, Former Butler Says

Before Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s most high-profile relationships were with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. Things didn’t work out with either woman but at least one person who was close to Princess Diana thinks her son would have married one of them if she were still alive.

Here’s what Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, said about Harry marrying one of his exes or another woman from England if his mother were here today.

(L): Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy | Mark Milan/GC Images, (R) Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas | Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Prince Harry had high-profile relationships with Davy and Bonas

The now-Duke of Sussex dated Davy, who is the daughter of a Zimbabwean millionaire, on and off from 2004 to 2011. There were rumors that the pair had rekindled their romance a few years after they split but that was never confirmed. Davy later admitted that she and the prince had a turbulent relationship and she found the pressures of always being under a microscope difficult.

In 2012, Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie introduced him to Bonas. They hit it off and continued to date for two years. However, like Davy, Bonas wasn’t a fan of all the media attention she received while they were together and that was reportedly a factor in their breakup.

Diana’s butler believes Harry would have married one of them if she were alive

While no one knows for sure how Princess Diana would feel about her youngest son’s wife, her former butler believes that if the princess were here today, Harry would have married one of his past girlfriends or another aristocratic woman from the U.K.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Burrell said: “Had [Princess Diana] had her way and if she was still here, Harry wouldn’t be doing what he’s doing now. He probably would’ve married Cressida Bonas or Chelsea Davy, or a young aristocratic lady from England.”

Burrell previously opined that Harry marrying Meghan has a lot to do with his mom’s death telling OK Magazine when the prince met the Suits star he “wasn’t looking for a fling. I think he was looking for someone serious to put him back on the path he’d lost because his mother died. His heart broke and nobody could fix it until Meghan came along. Meghan fixed it.”

He added: “I think Harry is totally besotted with her. He’s given everything up.”

Davy and Bonas are both married with children now

(L): Chelsy Davy arriving at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle | Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images, (R): Cressida Bonas arriving at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Davy and Bonas were guests at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan on May 19, 2018. Today, the women are both married themselves and have children.

Davy wed hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott in May 2022. They have one son together and reside in the Chiswick district of London.

Bonas has also settled down. In July 2020, she and property investor Harry Wentworth-Stanley tied the knot in a private ceremony in Sussex (of all places). Bonas and her husband welcomed their first child in 2022.