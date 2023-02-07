Prince Harry and Meghan’s Daughter Lilibet Will Be the Biggest Celebrity in LA When She Grows up, Hollywood Insider Predicts

Two years after their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The family has been living in the town of Montecito in Santa Barbara County, about 90 miles outside of Los Angeles. But a Hollywood insider believes little Lili could become the biggest star in Tinseltown when she grows up. Here’s why.

YouTube screenshot of Lilibet’s first birthday via The Royal Family Channel

Reason insider thinks Lilibet will be the most famous celebrity in LA

Sandro Monetti, who is an expert on all things Hollywood, predicted that in the future Meghan and Harry’s daughter is going to be the most famous person in LA or perhaps the entire state of California.

During an episode of Hello! Magazine’s A Right Royal Podcast Monetti opined: “I do not see the Montecito home being their long-term home. I see them, when the children are older, moving over to Los Angeles county — perhaps Malibu, of which Princess Diana was a huge fan. Perhaps even Bel Air, a bit more towards the center of things as their Hollywood careers develop and they decide to focus on that.

“But also their children. Yes, Meghan and Harry are very famous. But trust me, when Lilibet comes of age — she is going to be the most famous person in California … She’s the only princess ever born in California, so just imagine a 21-year-old Lilibet — she is going to be the biggest celebrity in town.”

Monetti also claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are creating their own “alternative royal family” in the U.S. as they’ve “stepped away but they’ve still got the titles.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at reception to meet youngsters from across the Commonwealth in 2018 | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Sussexes’ daughter wasn’t the first member of the royal family born in U.S.

While Lili is the first great-granddaughter of the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and granddaughter of the current monarch to be born in America she isn’t the first royal family member born in the U.S. or even in the state of California.

The other family member born who was born in the Golden State is Maud Windsor. She is the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent. Maud was born at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Her mom, actor Sophie Winkleman, was working on the show Two and a Half Men when she had her. Winkleman, who married Lord Frederick Windsor in 2009 and is now known as Lady Windsor, played the role of Zoey opposite Ashton Kutcher on the sitcom from 2011 to 2015. Maud was born in 2013. Therefore, Lady Windsor and her husband welcomed the daughter while living in the states.

Lili has a very famous godfather

Tyler Perry attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

If Lili does choose to step into the limelight when she’s older rather than live as a private citizen she has a very famous godfather she can call for advice about the entertainment industry.

In the final episode of the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, it was revealed Tyler Perry is Lilibet’s godfather.

The filmmaker, writer, and producer recalled the moment the couple asked him if he would be their daughter’s godfather. Perry said he waited a moment to take that in before responding: “I would absolutely be honored.”