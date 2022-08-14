How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Fighting Back After Their Names Were Dragged Through the Mud, According to Author

The past few weeks have been a nightmare of sorts for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after a blistering biography was released detailing the early stages of the couple’s relationship as well as their relationships with other members of the royal family.

The author, Tom Bower, who is a veteran investigative journalist said the information written in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors came from Meghan’s allies and enemies. According to Bower, the former Suits star was so worried about what would come out that she tried to keep several people from speaking to him. The Sussexes have not publicly commented on the book but another royal author believes a recent announcement reveals just how they plan to fight back after their reputations took a hit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry listen to speakers at the General Assembly during the Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Bombshells about Meghan in the biography

Bower’s biography contains quite a few bombshells about Meghan in particular. He rehashed the now-infamous bridesmaid fitting ahead of Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding but claimed that the Duchess of Sussex made Kate Middleton cry, not the other way around as Meghan told Oprah Winfrey.

Bower also wrote that Meghan irritated and frustrated Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles after refusing to visit her father, Thomas Markle, to reconcile and urge him to stop speaking to the press. The author also claimed that when Prince Philip died and Harry announced he was returning for the funeral without his wife the queen reportedly told her aides: “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming.”

Meghan Markle visits with students at Tupou College in Tonga | Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

Bower touched on how Harry’s friends supposedly felt about Meghan as well, writing that they weren’t impressed when the prince brought her as his date to the wedding of longtime pal Tom “Skippy” Inskip. According to the book, Harry’s buddies and their wives were “quickly disappointed” because “not only did she quibble about the food, but behaved ‘princessy.’”

Author says Meghan and Harry have plan to get their side out

Bower said the duke and duchess shouldn’t waste time trying to sue him because he did extensive research for the book and “sifted through, I don’t just put in stuff which isn’t true and can’t be checked.” But even if they can’t sue, another royal author believes the Sussexes have a plan to respond and do some damage control with the help of Finding Freedom biographer Omid Scobie.

Now that it's Publishers Weekly official (??), I can finally share that I'm working on a BRAND NEW BOOK!!



So excited to be working again with Carrie Thornton at @DeyStreet @HarperCollins (US) and @MsLisaMilton at @HQstories @HarperCollinsUK (UK/Commonwealth).



Coming 2023! pic.twitter.com/IrOF0qInjN — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 30, 2022

Professor Pauline MacLaran, who co-authored Royal Fever, told Express: “There is no doubt that Bower’s book is currently causing damage to the Harry and Meghan brand … [they] will be looking for an outlet to put forward their side (again!) and Scobie’s book could be it. I think Omid Scobie’s new sequel announcement sounds like saber-rattling and the promise of more ‘he said, she said’ to come.”

MacLaran added: “It’s only to be expected that Harry and Meghan will have some way of defending themselves against the many inferences of Tom Bower’s Revenge and although we don’t know that they will be directly authorizing Omid’s future work, we can surmise they may intend to play a tacit role in supporting it.”

RELATED: Royal Author Says Kate Middleton Found Meghan Markle’s Claims About Her ‘Mortifying’