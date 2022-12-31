If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Invited to King Charles’ Coronation They Could Try and Steal the Spotlight With Their Own Event

As Britain prepares for King Charles III‘s coronation, one question that keeps popping up is: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend?

Here’s what has been reported about whether the Sussexes will score an invite to the event, and what the pair could do to try and steal the spotlight from the royal family that day if they don’t attend.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan be invited to King Charles’ coronation?

King Charles’ coronation will be held on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. His wife Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) will also officially be crowned that day. The event will be televised but aside from the working royals, who will be there to witness the ceremony in person is still a mystery.

There have been reports that despite his strained relationship with the monarch, Harry is still the king’s son so he and his wife will receive an invite. However, other reports claim that whether or not the Sussexes score an invite depends on what the prince reveals in his upcoming memoir titled SPARE. There is a fear in the palace that Harry could attack his stepmother in the book. A friend of Camilla previously told the Daily Beast that if he does, the duke and duchess will not get an invite.

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” the insider said.

As of right now, only Harry (and ghostwriter JR Moehringer) know what’s in the book and if any revelations are damaging enough for the king to pull the Sussexes’ invitation.

How the Sussexes could try and steal some of the headlines from the king

Everyone from royal commentators to politicians have given their opinions on if Harry and Meghan would or should attend the coronation at all.

“They shouldn’t come to the coronation,” former cabinet member David Mellor told the Daily Mail. “They categorically shouldn’t come. They make money out of selling their family down the river.”

Iain Duncan Smith, a member of parliament, added: “If they dislike the royal family so much why would they attend the coronation?”

So if the prince and Suits alum decide not to go to the ceremony or don’t get invited, they may have a plan in place to steal some of the spotlight from the king’s ceremony.

The day of Charles’ coronation is also the Sussexes’ son Archie’s 4th birthday. Therefore, if Meghan and Harry aren’t at the big event in the U.K. expect them to release photos of Archie’s big day right after the royals fill their accounts with posts about the coronation.