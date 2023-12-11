Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been nominated as one of “Hollywood’s Biggest Losers” of the year. The couple, who left their duties for the royal family behind in 2020, were taken to task by The Hollywood Reporter. The publication claims that “scorn and mockery” of the couple hit an all-time high this year. This led Harry and Meghan to an unbecoming Hollywood status.

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood loss compares to the winning female power duo of 2023

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood loss was grouped in the same passage as the female power duo 2023, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig. Gerwig and Robbie plowed through the male-dominated movie industry of 2023 to score a massive win with Barbie.

Gerwig became the first female director in history to have a film gross over a billion dollars. Robbie starred in and produced the film, netting herself a spot as one of Hollywood’s top power players.

Years before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worked behind the scenes to promote women’s issues as an outspoken feminist. She gave speeches on gender equality at the United Nations, wrote a TIME essay on women’s health, and fought for clean water access in Rwanda.

Therefore it appears ironic that for all of the work she has done to promote feminist issues throughout her public life, Meghan has been grouped in the same passage with the two powerful women as a 2023 loser by The Hollywood Reporter. Whether intentional or not, Meghan’s loss may be a bitter pill to swallow.

Don’t count Meghan Markle out just yet

Meghan Markle’s last red carpet appearance teased the promise of “exciting” things ahead. She appeared in November at Variety’s Power of Women Event in Hollywood.

“Things that make people feel; I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?” Megan explained.

“And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate,” she continued.

Meghan teased, “I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fell into a not-so-flattering Hollywood category

Meghan Markle attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women Event | Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were named one of Hollywood’s “Biggest Losers” of 2023. The Hollywood Reporter noted the couple’s year was filled with more misses than hits.

In a list, the publication shared winners and losers in no particular order. Each nomination was followed by reasons the nominee fell into their specific category, per the article’s author.

They cited most of the projects the couple was involved in as being unworthy of their royal titles. The couple’s skewering by the press and public was also mentioned.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.