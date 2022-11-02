Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Have Been ‘at the Epicenter of Royalty’ but Are Instead ‘at Its Margins,’ Royal Expert Says

According to one royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have been “at the epicenter of royalty” instead of on the outskirts. With his memoir due in January, the odds he’ll be replaced as a Counsellor of State seem to be increasing. And one analyst thinks an official portrait strongly indicates that the couple has “no way back” to the place they once held in the family.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Queen Elizabeth II | John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry is still a Counsellor of State for King Charles III

Harry and Meghan announced they were leaving the United Kingdom and resigning from their duties as senior royals in 2020. However, Harry is still on the short list of people King Charles III could call to stand in for him.

Those royals are known as Counsellors of State, and that role requires permanent residence in the UK. Therefore, to fill that requirement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly renewed their lease at their renovated Frogmore Cottage.

After Queen Elizabeth II died, Harry and Meghan returned to the UK. And while there, they reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout at Windsor Castle.

The display started discussions about reconciliation. Some observers wondered if Charles could eventually bring Harry and Meghan back into the fold of senior royals. But one body language expert noted something that strongly indicates the king has no plans of doing that.

Official portrait provides ‘finality’ to the potential for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to find a place in the monarchy

Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Daily Mail editor Richard Kay commented on the first official portrait of King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, William, and Kate. “It surely can be no coincidence that the picture was taken when [Harry and Meghan] were still in Britain and several days before they returned home to their children Archie and Lilibet,” Kay wrote (per 7News).

He added, “It must, therefore, be yet another signal that they will never again return to their central role in royal life.”

According to Kay, there is “a finality about [the] photo that suggests there is no way back for a couple who could have been at the epicentre [sic] of royalty but are now at its margins.”

Parliament is questioning Prince Harry’s royal role

Since Harry and Meghan live in California, sources say his involvement in future royal duties is officially in question. The issue of his royal role has been presented to the British Parliament for a permanent solution.

A possible outcome will be to remove Harry and Prince Andrew as Counsellors of State. If that happens, other royals would be added to the senior circle. And, notably, that couldn’t happen simply because Charles wants it.

According to the Royal Family Channel, the process of removing Harry and Andrew would require a change in the law. So, they may remain as Counsellors of State despite having left royal life behind.

