Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Belief They Fall Into a ‘Different Category’ Is a ‘Recurring’ Problem Claims Royal Commentator

A royal commentator claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s belief they fall into a “different category” than other royal family members is a “recurring” problem. Furthermore, the couple, who exited the House of Windsor in 2020, are used to getting “what they wanted.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose at a the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

News.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser weighed in after Prince Harry didn’t attend day one of his proceedings against the Mail on Sunday on Monday, June 5. He remained in California to celebrate daughter Lilibet‘s second birthday party one day prior.

“While his keen paternal desire to be there for Lili’s birthday is sweet and all, could he not have left on an earlier flight on Sunday? Or marked her big day on Saturday? It’s not as if toddlers have a keen sense of diary management,” Elser wrote.

“Or maybe the key to understanding this situation lies in just two words. The fact that Harry thinks he is in a ‘different category,'” she believes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a history of wanting to do things their own way, says commentator

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2018 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have continued to behave self-serving. “In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put out an Instagram post to end all Instagram posts. Announcing they were done with being full-time working members of the royal family.“

“And yet the Sussexes had barrelled on. Sharing that post even though no one with their own scepter had signed off on the arrangements,” Elser wrote. “Which is to say, look back at Megxit.”

“The Sussexes have acted as if they believe they are in a ‘different category,’” she continued. Elser correlated this behavior to Harry’s no-show during day one of the opening arguments at his trial.

Elser says the couple believes they share the same standards as other working members of the royal family. However, they have quit official royal life, so that is not so.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family was messy

In early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, broke royal rules and announced their intention to step back as senior members of the British royal family. They intended to work toward becoming financially independent.

Harry and Meghan cited several reasons for their decision, including intense media scrutiny and the desire for a more private life. They expressed their desire to carve out a progressive new role within the royal family and to focus on their charitable work and personal endeavors in January 2020.

Subsequently, Harry and Meghan relocated to Canada and later settled in California. They established a nonprofit organization called Archewell and signed deals with various entertainment companies. Likewise, these included Netflix and Spotify, to produce content for an estimated payout of anywhere from $100 to $150M.

While Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family caused controversy and strained relationships within the institution, they are committed to continuing their philanthropic work. They also are focusing on their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.