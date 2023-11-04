Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a key ally who could potentially help them get back in the royal family's good graces. But do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even want to make amends?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been on great terms with the royal family in several years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles over rising tensions between them and the rest of the family, and since then, things have only seemed to get worse.

Despite the difficulties, Harry and Meghan have remained close with Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Eugenie has even visited the couple in California. Now, one royal expert thinks Eugenie, who has remained Harry’s ally through it all, could be Harry and Meghan’s ticket to repairing their relationship with the family — if they even want to, that is.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Eugenie could help repair things between Prince Harry and the royals

All eyes have been on Eugenie for quite a while, given that she is the only person who seems to have a close relationship with both Harry and the rest of the royal family. Eugenie and her husband even stopped to visit Harry and Meghan while they were out in California.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said, “Princess Eugenie knows what she is doing. The idea that she is close to the Sussexes could be an advantage.” Fitzwilliams continued by saying the fact that Eugenie has “a foot in both camps” might help the estranged family members make peace.

“One day they will hope for a peaceful resolution so that could be very useful,” he continued. Harry and Meghan haven’t spent a lengthy amount of time with the family since they removed themselves from their royal roles. They have visited the UK on a handful of occasions, including for the queen’s funeral, but outside of super important events, they have not been back.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day | Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Would Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even want to return to the family?

The short answer here is likely no, but there is a difference between returning to the royal family and becoming close with the royal family. Harry and Meghan might much prefer to keep their working life separate from Harry’s family; they’re likely content with having the freedom to take their careers wherever they want.

With that said, there is probably a lot of sadness on Harry’s end about what happened between him and his family. Harry has said in the past that he hopes to reconcile with his father and brother, but he also added that the two men have not shown the accountability Harry is looking for. Meghan, on the other hand, has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s death, and some see it as her way of trying to completely distance herself from the monarchy. It likely wouldn’t be easy to bring the Sussexes and other royals together, as it seems there is hurt on both sides. However, Harry and William do both have young children, and it’s possible that the two brothers will want their kids to have the chance to become close and will someday try to work through things for the sake of letting their children get to know their cousins.