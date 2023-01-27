Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Biographer Says Rumored ‘Peace Summit’ With King Charles III is ‘Not True’

Prince Harry has been on the interview circuit since the release of his memoir, Spare. The Duke of Sussex said “the ball is in their court” when it came to his relationship with the royal family ahead of King Charles III’s coronation — which led to rumors that a “peace summit” was in the works. However, according to Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie, those peace summit rumors are simply “not true.”

A royal insider claimed a peace summit was in the works between Prince Harry and King Charles III

In early January, a source described as someone who “has the king’s ear and who knows the Sussexes well” claimed that a meeting between the Sussexes and the royal family was going to take place to help fix the rift. Per Express, the insider claimed that it would “take flexibility on all sides,” but the situation was “fixable.”

“Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him ‘we understand the pain you’ve been through’. The king can do it,” the insider said.

“We’ve got to move on it, and get it done by April. Then, we need to get the wives in. The king needs a clear run for the Coronation.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biographer says rumored peace summit with King Charles III is ‘not true’

After those rumors started to swirl that a reconciliatory meeting was in the works between Harry, King Charles, and other key royals, Omid Scobie — author of the Sussexes unofficial biography Finding Freedom — said that it’s not happening. He also pointed out that there’s no guarantee that Harry and Meghan will actually attend the coronation.

“I honestly think people don’t even know whether Harry and Meghan are going, because I don’t think they know whether they are going or not,” Scobie said on the Common Sense YouTube channel.

“I’ve seen reports saying that there will be some kind of family summit before then for Charles to have these conversations with Harry and Meghan. From what I understand from sources, this is not true at all.”

Prince Harry has a lot to talk about with the royal family.

Harry’s book — along with the Sussex’s Netflix series — made it clear that there is trouble in the royal family. Harry and Meghan have repeatedly aired their grievances about alleged racism in The Firm, along with claims that they were in constant danger because of the paparazzi. Three years after Megxit, the British monarch’s youngest son is estranged from the royals and is living on another continent with his wife and children.

When ITV’s Tom Bradby asked Harry if he would attend the coronation were he to receive an invitation, the prince replied, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Later in that interview, Harry declared that he would like to get his father and brother back. But he wants a family, not “an institution.”