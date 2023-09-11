Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled down in Montecito, California back in 2020. Now, rumor has it the two might be building a $10 million home in Malibu -- right near Kim Kardashian.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have actually been house hunting when those mid-summer rumors swirled about the couple looking for a place in Malibu. A little while back, there were whispers of Harry and Meghan moving out of their Montecito mansion in favor of an even slower-paced life in Malibu, but it was hard to believe they could leave the home they fell in love with only three years ago.

Now, though, there is a large plot of land in Malibu just waiting for a house to be built — and rumor has it Harry and Meghan are looking into it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might build a $10 million house in Malibu

Meghan supposedly grew up loving Malibu, and it looks like she and Harry might be making a home for themselves in the seaside town. TMZ revealed on September 7 that a plot of land is going for $8 million in the upscale beach town — and according to the media outlet, Harry and Meghan are interested in building a $10 million house on it. The land doesn’t sit far from Kim Kardashian’s new home, and she’s reportedly friends with Harry and Meghan.

It doesn’t appear that Harry and Meghan have actually purchased the property yet, but rather they checked out the home that’s being built on it — and could make an offer. There is already a foundation laid and a gorgeous pool installed. The plans for building the home will also reportedly include a long driveway, giving the estate plenty of privacy, which is something Harry and Meghan need considering they’re two of the world’s most talked-about people.

Of course, it’s unclear how word got out that Harry and Meghan are looking at the property and whether the two will actually decide to purchase it. They seem attached to their mansion in Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images

Would Prince Harry and Meghan Markle potentially have two California homes?

It’s hard to say whether Malibu would become the couple’s primary residence or not. Harry made $20 million at least from his “Spare” memoir, and the two brought in a pretty penny from their Netflix deal, too. Still, it seems they would have to have an incredibly high net worth to be able to afford both homes, considering they paid around $15 million for the home in Montecito, plus what would be another $18 million total for the Malibu investment.

As far as anyone knows, the royal family is no longer giving Harry and Meghan money, but Harry did inherit some money from his mother. Plus, it’s hard to say, but it’s possible the royals received some kind of compensation after the queen’s death.

With that said, Harry and Meghan are also working hard to build their own brand, which means they could bring in even more money as time goes on. While there are always rumors swirling about the couple, it seems they are working hard for themselves and their little family and are keeping up a strong marriage.