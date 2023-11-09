The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reputation continues to take hits as the public believes most of their actions are planned.

A PR Strategist believes the consequences of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s behavior will continue to follow the couple. They claim the duo has “built a reputation they’re never going to be able to run away from.” Here’s how.

A PR strategist thinks the ‘public and the media’ perceive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions as intentional

Royal expert Laura Perkes thinks the Sussexes often “miss the mark” regarding damage control. She told The Mirror, “The public and the media don’t buy it.”

“Harry and Meghan have built a reputation that they’re never going to be able to run away from. Therefore, the media and the public will always have a perception of the couple and the intention behind their decisions.”

“Sadly, a lot of what they do seems to be calculated, to give the illusion that they’re living by their organization’s tagline: leading the way with compassion, but the public and the media don’t buy it. They always seem to try too hard and then miss the mark,” Perkes added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions are a ‘PR Stunt in disguise’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s questionable behavior since leaving the royal family in March 2020 has been heavily scrutinized by the media. However, Laura Perkes believes their actions are a “PR stunt in disguise.”

“It may be that they wanted to create a family tradition, taking Archie and Lilibet trick or treating, to show that they’re ‘just a normal family’ doing normal things,” she claims. “But to me, it feels like a PR stunt in disguise.”

“It’s the image they want to portray. They stepped down as working royals to have more freedom away from the scrutiny of the media eye. Yet, they want their ‘normal family life’ captured by photographers to achieve more positive publicity.”

How is Prince Harry using his platform to boost his image?

Prince Harry has reportedly been using his platform to boost his image, says the PR expert. His charitable work has explored mental health, working with sick and injured veterans and their nonprofit, Archewell.

Laura Perkes believes Harry put his public persona to good use with the Invictus Games and for publicly opening up about mental health. However, she believes that the platform that could be used to explore these topics further is being used for something other than that.

“Sadly, it now feels as though he’s using these platforms to boost his image and reputation,” she says. “Which is sad because he has done so much and had the opportunity to do so much more. But most people now are wary of working with the couple because of their behavior and the choices that they’ve made,” she concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle most recently appeared at the Invictus Games held in Germany. The international multi-sport event was first held in 2014 for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.