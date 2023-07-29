Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supposedly canceled their plans for a big party shortly after the Spotify deal was axed, and one source says the two events were related.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently faced a setback when it was announced that Spotify had parted ways with the Duchess of Sussex. The deal falling through was a blow to Harry and Meghan’s post-royal life, having been a major source of income as the deal was valued at $20 million (Meghan did get paid quite a bit of money for the episodes that were produced, though).

Now, one source claims Harry and Meghan wound up canceling a party the two were planning to host once news of the Spotify deal broke. But is it true?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supposedly canceled a party after their Spotify deal collapsed

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast debuted in late 2022, and it quickly climbed the Spotify charts. Meghan interviewed celebrities including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton about deconstructing female stereotypes in society. And while the podcast itself was extremely successful in its debut, it apparently didn’t bring in what Spotify thought it would. As a result, the deal was axed in June 2023, leaving Harry and Meghan without an outlet for Meghan’s show.

A source close to the couple revealed that Harry and Meghan were reportedly planning to host an Independence Day party at their Montecito home but wound up canceling the event after news of the deal’s fate was announced. According to Express, a source told New Magazine said the couple had “no choice but to cancel” their big party after the news broke. “They had a huge party planned at their home, which they cancelled just three days out.”

It’s unclear if these rumors are true; the Spotify news was revealed in mid-June, yet Independence Day didn’t fall until several weeks later. The timeline doesn’t quite add up, leaving us to question the source’s reliability. Apparently, gazebos had been put up for the party but were later taken down after no party happened. It’s also possible that the party was indeed canceled but for a reason other than the Spotify news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still seeing success despite setbacks

Meghan’s Spotify deal was certainly a blow to the couple, but it doesn’t mean she and Harry aren’t finding success in other ways. The two starred in a high-profile Netflix documentary about their time in the royal family, which was highly successful for the streaming service despite that it ultimately did not get the Emmy nomination that the two were supposedly hoping for. Even still, it made headlines, and Meghan and Harry still have a lucrative deal with the streaming service.

Plus, Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” which recounts everything from his childhood up through his current life in California, also did extremely well. Harry’s memoir earned him a healthy $20 million, according to the New York Post, which is certainly a hefty paycheck. Plus, Harry and Meghan still have their Archewell brand, which oversees all of these deals, and we’re almost certain the two have even more projects up their sleeve that we just haven’t heard about.