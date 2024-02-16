Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet now use the surname of Sussex, following a tradition used by royal family members

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quietly changed the last names of their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to reflect their royal titles. The children now use the surname of their father’s title, Sussex.

The royal family website has changed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s names. The children are sixth and seventh in the royal line of succession behind Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and their father, Prince Harry.

The children are now known as Archie Sussex and Lilibet Sussex. Previously, their last names were Mountbatten-Windsor on the website. It comes as Meghan and Harry have made their own website updates.

Queen Elizabeth awarded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex before their 2018 wedding. Prince Harry was also awarded the subsidiary titles of Earl of Dumbarton in Scotland and Baron Kilkeel in Northern Ireland.

Using their titles as their children’s last names follows the tradition used by royal family members. Prince Harry and Prince William used the previous name of Wales growing up. William’s children are legally referred to by the last name Wales.

What is the official royal family name?

The official royal family name is Mountbatten-Windsor. However, before 1917, members of the British royal family had no surname. Instead, they used the name of the house or dynasty they belonged to.

George V adopted Windsor as his family’s surname, reflecting a new change within the House of Windsor. The name Windsor was adopted after the Castle of the same name.

Queen Elizabeth confirmed the Windsor name after her 1952 ascension. Eight years later, Elizabeth and Prince Philip added his name to their family name to distinguish their descendants from the rest of the royal family.

After that, direct descendants of Queen Elizabeth had the last name Mountbatten-Windsor. Mountbatten was Prince Philip’s legal surname.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children took prince and princess titles after King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children were formerly known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lililbet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. However, their titles were significantly altered after King Charles’ coronation in May 2023.

Per the website, Royal Central, King George V wrote a letters patent in 1917, which stated the following. “The children of the sons of any sovereign shall always hold and enjoy the style title or attribute of royal highness. With their titular dignity of prince or princess prefixed to their respective Christian names or other titles of honor.”

Per a statement by the BBC In March 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared information as to why their children now have formal royal titles. They said: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”