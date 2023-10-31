Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent the last four Christmas holidays in North America. Now, rumors are swirling that Harry might want to return to the UK for Christmas 2023 -- but Meghan probably won't.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Montecito, California for more than three years, and they have only returned to the United Kingdom on a handful of occasions. But ever since Queen Elizabeth II died, Meghan hasn’t been to the United Kingdom at all, and it doesn’t seem like she has a desire to come back.

As the holiday season approaches, Harry and Meghan will have to decide where they will spend Christmas. They haven’t been to the UK for Christmas in quite some time, but rumors have swirled this year that Harry it itching to spend more time over in his home country. And one royal expert says it could wind up causing some problems for the couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Christmas in 2017 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas plans could cause tension

For years, Harry spent Christmas up at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family. And after he and Meghan became engaged, they spent two Christmases with the royal family together in 2017 and 2018. However, by 2019, tensions had risen so much that the couple spent six weeks away from the spotlight out in Canada, which is where they ultimately made the decision to step down as working royals. And ever since, Harry and Meghan have spent Christmas away from the royal family.

This year, though, rumors have swirled that Harry is looking to spend more time in the United Kingdom, and one relationship expert thinks it could cause stress between him and Meghan because she likely wouldn’t want to spent Christmas in England — even if Harry did.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson told Express that Harry and Meghan might have “tension” in their relationship over deciding how to spend the holidays. “It’s understandable that there may be some tension between Harry and Meghan over their Christmas plans,” she said. “They have spent the past three Christmases away from Britain, so it’s possible that Harry may feel a sense of nostalgia and want to return to his home country for the holiday.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Harry wants to spend Christmas with his family; however, Alderson says the prince might still want his kids to see how he celebrated Christmas in the UK now that they’re starting to get a little older. “It would be natural for him to want to show his children the traditions and customs of his country and his upbringing as they have predominantly grown up in America their whole life.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle on Christmas in 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle has not been to the UK since Queen Elizabeth died

It could be difficult to get Meghan on board with heading to the UK for Christmas. Harry and Meghan haven’t been to the UK as a couple since the queen’s death; ever since King Charles took the throne, Meghan has avoided the UK and failed to attend Charles’ coronation. While it could be because she has two young kids, many have seen it as her way of saying she has no interest in building back communication with the royal family.

But if Harry and Meghan did visit the UK for Christmas, they wouldn’t necessarily have to spend time with the royals. “Even though Harry is not close with the Royal Family at the moment, he still has old friends in the UK, which could explain his desire to spend Christmas there,” Alderson said.