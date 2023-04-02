Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Coronation No-Show Could Be ‘Fatal, Irreversible Blow’ to Royal Family, Expert Warns

A royal expert warns that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t attend King Charles’ coronation, they could potentially damage the remaining shreds of their relationship with the royal family. According to the expert, the Sussexes’ absence would deliver a “fatal, irreversible blow” to the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coronation absence would make them ‘appear petulant,’ expert says

PR expert and Go Up’s Chief Executive, Edward Coram James, shared his thoughts about how things might shake out if Prince Harry and Meghan don’t attend the coronation.

He told Express that it could be a potentially bad move if they skip the event. “A no-show by the Sussexes risks cutting off the final strand holding the family together,” Coram James said.

He continued, “It would make the Sussexes less relevant and thus less marketable to the public, so jeopardizing their careers.”

According to the PR expert, “from an optics point of view,” if the Sussexes miss the historic coronation, it would “appear petulant.”

He noted that their absence would likely not go over well, explaining there would be “very few avenues that could be gone down from a PR point of view in which the Sussexes would not come out looking ungrateful, aggressive and unwilling to accept peace offerings or olive branches.”

Harry and Meghan’s ‘no show would be a fatal, irreversible blow,’ according to expert

Coram James also said if the Sussexes don’t attend, it could be a “fatal, irreversible blow” all around.

“In a universe in which the damage already caused by the rift is still recoverable from, at least in part, a no show would be the fatal, irreversible blow, both in the public perception as well, potentially, as within the family itself,” he said.

Coram James added, “It risks drawing out the conflict over the long term.”

Prince Harry and Meghan could also attract more negative media attention if they don’t support King Charles in person.

“On the other end of the spectrum, the Sussexes not attending would draw as much, if not more, media attention,” he said. “It would give further oxygen to the rift and allegations that the Sussexes have leveled at the royal family.”

The PR expert added, “And the shadow of their absence would loom large over the entire ceremony, risking becoming the elephant in the room and an unwanted sideshow.”

Expert claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no option but to go to the coronation

As for whether Harry and Meghan should attend, Coram James believes they don’t have the option to miss it.

“I don’t see that they have an option but to go,” he said. “If they just stop doing royal things then they stop being royal, and if they stop being royal then there goes their career and there goes their income stream and everything that comes along with it.”

He continued, “Their only currency is the fact that they’re royalty. They’ve got nothing else. It may well be that in the coming few years they’ll build a really strong reputation as solid filmmakers but that hasn’t yet happened.”

According to the PR expert, “the only thing that is keeping them relevant and prevalent is being royal.”

He added, “Take that away from them and they disappear very quickly into anonymity.”