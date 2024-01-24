Kensington Palace should have devised a way to allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step in during situations such as medical emergencies, says Daniela Elser.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have led the royal family out of its current royal health crisis. However, a royal correspondent believes the palace “failed” by allowing the couple to exit without anticipating such situations. They could have taken the “full mantle” while King Charles and Kate Middleton recuperated.

Royal correspondent Daniela Elser believes Kensington Palace didn’t contemplate every possible situation when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited the royal family in 2020. When the couple chose to leave their duties as senior royals behind, the palace let them go.

Elser wrote, “Thanks to Harry’s memoir Spare, [the palace’s] attempts to come up with some strategy never really got off the ground. While the idea was floated for the Sussexes to relocate to South Africa, which they were keen to do, that fell by the wayside after it ended up in the press.”

The royal expert expressed shock only one idea was proposed. “They couldn’t cook up some other scheme to ensure that Harry and Meghan could continue plumping for the Crown Inc?”

Elser believes the palace “failed” the couple back then. With the “triple whammy” of temporarily losing Kate Middleton, Prince William, and King Charles from royal duties, the family’s “chickens are coming home to roost.”

If the palace kept the couple working for the crown, there wouldn’t be a glaring hole in its current line-up. “They failed to prevent Harry and Meghan from taking the nuclear option. And failed to keep them on the side. Meaning that today the House of Windsor looks about as structurally sound as a prefab, jerry-rigged extension built on top of the San Andreas Fault.”

She concluded, in “another universe, where some savvy private secretary had intervened all those years ago, the duke and duchess would be right now poised to take on the full mantle and step up fully.” Instead, the royal family’s choices appear to have come back to haunt them.

Harry and Meghan Markle may have fixed the royal family’s ‘charisma and glamour’ deficit

In the coming weeks, pressures will mount on the four remaining working royals to hold down the royal family’s schedule. Prince William postponed engagements as his wife, Kate Middleton, recovers from abdominal surgery.

Therefore, Princess Anne, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Camilla, Queen Consort, must restructure their diaries. However, Daniela Elser believes that the quartet lacks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “charisma and glamour.”

“What has become apparent this week is that Harry and Meghan, in jumping ship, have incidentally pushed the royal family to breaking point by leaving them painfully short-staffed,” she wrote. “But the Palace deserves to shoulder plenty of the responsibility for letting things fester and get so bad in 2019 for the Sussexes that they felt they had no other choice.”

How long will Kate Middleton and King Charles be out of work?

Both Kate Middleton and King Charles are both sidelined with different health struggles. Kate had a planned abdominal surgery while Charles is having a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a statement on Instagram regarding Kate’s surgery. It revealed how long she would be out of work.

“The surgery was successful. It is expected she will remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement said. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The same day, Wednesday, Jan. 17, Buckingham Palace announced Charles would get treatment for an enlarged prostate. “In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” a statement said.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Camilla Parker Bowles was asked shortly after the palace’s announcement, “How is His Majesty?” “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work,” she replied (via BBC).