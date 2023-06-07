Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Win Their First Emmy for Netflix Tell-All, Says Entertainment Expert

The Netflix series Harry & Meghan exposed many of the innermost workings of the royal family, as told from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s perspective. However, information released in the tell-all pushed the Sussex’s further away from other senior royals. But in the end, could win the couple an Emmy Award. An entertainment expert weighs in on the possibilities.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could potentially win their first Emmy Award for Netflix tell-all

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their experiences as royal family members in a Netflix docuseries. The couple sat down for a series of interviews, sharing private photos and videos detailing their courtship, marriage, and life as they performed royal duties. Also featured was their move from the United Kingdom to California.

The multi-part streaming event debuted on Dec. 8, 2022, and was a massive blockbuster for Netflix. Over 28 million households have streamed the docuseries thus far.

Variety predicted their nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Harry & Meghan was included on the list in the category of Outstanding Documentary of Nonfiction.

Per Newsweek, the couple could win their first Emmy Award for the streaming series. “Netflix’s Harry & Meghan being predicted for inclusion for an Emmy award alone is a significant achievement in the television industry and carries immense importance and relevance for the Sussexes,” entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets, Mark Boardman, said.

“What the couple needs right now is industry validation, and this is just what has happened from Variety in including their show as a predicted nominee in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction category. The category is one of the stronger and more challenging awards and shows the status they have achieved for their work.”

How would an Emmy win help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle financially?

An Emmy win would validate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the entertainment industry. Furthermore, it would help the Sussex family financially with any new projects moving forward.

Mark Boardman said, “This could be a shot at an award win as they need to prove to Netflix that they have the power to continue bankrolling the couple’s projects.”

When Harry and Meghan signed with the streamer, their deal was for a reported $100 million to $150 million. Consequently, the couple signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix in September 2020.

The couple will reportedly continue to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children’s programming. Subsequently, these projects are available through their production company, Archewell Productions.

This wouldn’t be the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an Emmy attached to their names

This isn’t the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s names connect to an Emmy nomination. In 2021 the couple’s two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey sent shockwaves worldwide.

The episode was nominated in the best-hosted nonfiction series category in 2022. However, the show ultimately lost to actor Stanley Tucci’s Italian cooking series, Searching For Italy, which aired on CNN

Royal fans will find out whether Harry & Meghan has made the cut when the Emmy nominees are formally announced on July 12. Furthermore, shows airing between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, are eligible for nominations.

