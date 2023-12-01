Television personality Piers Morgan shared his opinion on the 'defeaning silence' coming from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regarding racism claims in a new book.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are central to explosive claims of royal family racism alleged by author Omid Scobie in the book Endgame. The book comes under fire for its Dutch version naming senior royals Kate Middleton and King Charles as questioning the skin color of Harry and Meghan’s son, Prince Archie, before his birth. Piers Morgan questions Harry and Meghan’s deafening silence since the news broke. They have neither confirmed nor denied the incendiary claim, which puts them central to this new controversy.

Piers Morgan questions Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s silence over ‘Endgame’ claims

Piers Morgan discussed the fallout from the book Endgame during an episode of his Talk TV series, Piers Morgan Uncensored. He began by referencing Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism during a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

“They sat down to air their grievances about the royal family they deserted,” Morgan began of the couple’s 2021 interview. Meghan told Oprah the royals raised concerns over Prince Archie’s skin color and “what that would mean or look like.”

“The impact of that claim was extraordinary,” Morgan continued. “Millions were left with the idea Britain is a racist country with racism at the heart of our royal family.”

Morgan claimed every single member of the royal household was implicated after that. He called it “guilt by collective association.”

“Harry and Meghan usually race to condemn and denounce press reports they dislike, particularly if they contain leaks from private correspondence. So why did they remain so silent about Omid Scobie’s lies and his leaking of private correspondence between Meghan Markle and King Charles that contained these names?”

Piers Morgan says the public can make up their minds regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s involvement in ‘Endgame’

Piers Morgan says the “deafening silence” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regarding Omid Scobie naming King Charles and Kate Middleton as those who questioned Prince Archie’s skin color “a little more than deafening.” He called Harry and Meghan’s response to the matter “shameful.”

He continued, “Meghan Markle was forced to admit that she colluded with Omid Scobie in his last book in a court action she took against a newspaper over private correspondence with her father. Is their silence because [Meghan and Prince Harry] were involved in him getting this information?”

“The public can make their minds up about all of this,” Morgan deduced. “It shouldn’t take long.”

It is ‘worth mentioning’ that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never mentioned this claim again, the journalist says

Piers Morgan says racism allegations were never mentioned again after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview. He cited three critical instances where the couple could have further explored their claims but didn’t.

“It is worth it to remember that after launching this racist bombshell two and a half years earlier, it never got mentioned again [by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry],” Morgan explains. “Not in the six-part Netflix series, which mentioned everything else in their lives, or the 12-part podcast for Spotify. Or in the 150,000-word book Spare.”

Morgan calls the rehash of this topic ridiculous. He believes it is “blindingly obvious” that allegations of racism are “ridiculous.”

He concluded, “Whatever your view of the monarchy, I don’t believe any serious person hearing anything from King Charles or the Princess of Wales suggesting they had even the tiniest racist bones in their bodies.”

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs weeknights on Talk TV.