Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors ‘Entirely Plausible’ Says Megyn Kelly Who Says Royals Behave Like ‘Downtrodden Victims’

Megyn Kelly has been an outspoken critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for several years. The news reporter believes rumors the Duke and Duchess are headed toward divorce are “entirely plausible.” She claims the couple behaves like “downtrodden victims,” which she says s not conducive to a happy marriage.

Megyn Kelly and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in side-by-side photographs | Slaven Vlasic/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Megyn Kelly believes rumors of a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split

News reporter Megyn Kelly has heard stories of a split between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Hence, she appeared on Paul Murray Live to discuss the rumors of a royal divorce.

Murray began the conversation with Kelly by saying of the gossip, “We all knew this would happen.” But he believed it would have been “a couple of years down the pipeline” that Prince Harry was rumored to have called divorce lawyers.

Kelly responded to Murray’s claim. “The woman the papers cite for this reporting is a royal insider, a socialite. I’ve been following her; she’s great TV.”

“She’s been right a lot, and she claims she heard from several sources that he’s [Prince Harry] hired a lawyer. And it happens to be someone who’s a great divorce lawyer,” Kelly continued.

Moreover, this news dovetails on prior reports that he’s spending a lot of his time going to hotels, one of which is in Montecito, the couple’s hometown, Kelly explained. Therefore, “It’s entirely plausible,” said the reporter of a potential split between Harry and Meghan.

Megyn Kelly calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘downtrodden victims’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a reputation and recurring problem regarding complaining, assesses Kelly. “All they’ve done for five years is complain,” she said.

She continued, “And moan, and see themselves as downtrodden victims. That doesn’t tend to spur feelings of love and happiness and close bonding.”

If rumors the couple is experiencing challenges in their five-year marriage are true, Kelly said it “wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest.” She claims Harry and Meghan won’t make it past the seven-year mark of wedded bliss.

Viewers weighed in on Megyn Kelly’s comments and the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

In the comments section of the YouTube upload, royalists weighed in on Megyn Kelly’s remarks. They also shared their thoughts about the longevity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.

“Seriously love Megan Kelly. She speaks so much sense with a twist of wit! Very intelligent lady!” penned one viewer.

“He [Prince Harry] doesn’t have the money she [Meghan Markle] thought he had. She’s absolutely vile, and he’s a man that never grew up. He’s been stuck to his 12-year-old self from when his mother died,” claimed a second YouTube user.

“Agree with Megyn. They rushed into the marriage, and its foundation was shaky, to say the least. Marriage is a LOT of work, and they appear distracted and more preoccupied with bashing his family and cashing in for it. It’s a miracle they made it to the 5-year mark. I don’t see this relationship, aka business transaction, lasting much longer,” declared a third follower.

“Wonder if Harry will ever apologize to big brother Prince William and Princess Catherine? If he had listened to them, he might have saved himself a lot of pain and hundreds of millions of dollars. And he might be an awful lot happier. But some people need to burn themselves to find out the fire is hot,” wrote a fourth viewer.

