The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's split from the royal family is just about complete except for their titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “lose all their power” without the royal titles they have come to rely on for credibility, says an expert on the monarchy. Harry and Meghan have “divorced” the royal family “in all but name.” How will their estrangement from the House of Windsor impact the couple moving forward?

Royal expert believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘divorced’ royal family

Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes that without their royal titles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impact “doesn’t carry the same weight.” She shared her point of view with GBNews.

Nicholl weighed in on comparisons between Harry and Meghan’s exit from the House of Windsor and that of his mother, Princess Diana. She, too, had her security details removed and her HRH titles stripped.

She said, “Well, no, Diana divorced the royal family. Some might say that’s what Harry and Meghan have done in all but name.”

Nicholl continued, “They’ve upped and left. And, of course, the decision to strip them of their royal titles may not be made by the royal family. It may be made through the Houses of Parliament.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘will do everything possible’ to hold onto their royal titles, says expert

Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “will do everything possible” to hold onto their royal titles. “Without the duke and duchess titles, they’re just Harry and Meghan.”

Without their links to the House of Windsor, Harry and Meghan lose significant credibility. If this does indeed happen, they may be lost when pursuing commercial gain and influence.

“That doesn’t carry the same amount of weight,” Nicholl continued. “I think it’s a wait-and-see approach to see what will happen with that.”

It is within King Charles’ power to remove the titles, as they were a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II when Harry and Meghan married in 2018. Charles, however, cannot remove Harry’s prince title or remove him from the line of succession; such a move would require an act of Parliament.

If Charles were to remove the Sussex titles, Harry could still call himself Prince Harry. After that, Meghan would be entitled to call herself Princess Henry,” the Daily Mail said.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comment on ‘Endgame’ content?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed at a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

It is doubtful that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will comment on the content shared in Endgame. The couple will likely maintain their silence, as they did when Omid Scobie wrote his first book focused on the couple, Finding Freedom.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any comment out of the Sussex’s camp. My experience with all of this is when these sorts of inflammatory books come out, the palace’s view is to give the dust time to settle,” Katie Nicholl explained.

“It inevitably does,” she concludes. “It did the first time when these alleged racist comments were made.”

The royal expert believes commenting will only give further credibility to the remarks. By ignoring it, the palace and Harry and Meghan hope negative commentary surrounding the book will disappear.