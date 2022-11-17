Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Docuseries Will Air in December Despite Reports of ‘Rattled’ Netflix Postponing Project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries will air in December. This is despite reports that the “rattled” streaming service had plans to postpone the Sussexes’ project until 2023. This postponement reportedly came on the heels of backlash against the royal family from season 5 of The Crown. However, a new report claims this will not occur. The docuseries, the contents of which have not yet been disclosed, will reportedly air as scheduled.

Meghan Markle teased the series’ contents in a ‘Variety’ interview

The Duchess of Sussex recently teased the couple’s Netflix collaboration in a cover story for Variety’s Power of Women issue. Meghan claimed that stepping back from controlling their story allowed her and Harry to see their lives through another person’s lens, director Liz Garbus.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story. A seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired, even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” Meghan said. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, meaning it will go through their lens.”

“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before,” she continued, referencing the entertainment business. “For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their points of view. That’s been fun.”

Despite reports stating Netflix was ‘rattled’ by its premiere, the docuseries will air as scheduled in December

Page Six claims that the docuseries will air as scheduled, despite a story published by Deadline that Netflix execs were “rattled” by the criticism levied toward season 5 of The Crown. This disapproval reportedly changed the premiere of the project to 2023.

This move came after sources from Netflix told the news outlet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to delete any negative commentary that had to do with King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton from the docuseries.

Page Six reports a “highly placed industry insider” revealed, “As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.”

What we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries so far

Rumors that the couple was filming a docuseries began after a New York City Trip in Sept. 2021, where cameras followed the couple. The series will be produced jointly by Netflix and the couple’s Archwell Productions. Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, who worked on Love, Marilyn and What Happened, Miss Simone? has helmed the project.

Originally Garrett Bradley was tapped to helm the project. However, Bradley and the Sussexes’ could not agree on how the docuseries should proceed. Page Six reported, “Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home and they were not comfortable doing that.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed their multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. The New York Times reported the couple had signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix, which will pay them to make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.

In an Aug. 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan said she couldn’t share specifics when asked if the upcoming docuseries covered their love story. “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey,” she said at the time. “I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed.”

