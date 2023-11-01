The astrological season shares some eerie coincidences with how the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have unfolded since their marriage.

It’s almost six years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put a ring on their relationship. Their union has taken many twists and turns since that fateful November 2017 day. However, an astrologer believes the couple making it official during “Sagittarius season” helped set the tone for their marriage.

Astrologer says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement occurred during a telling period

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement announcement on Nov. 27, 2017, occurred during a key astrological moment. The period falls within the sign of Sagittarius.

Sagittarius season brings many changes to those who experience a significant life change. Per The Cut, when the sun is in Saggitarius, from about November 22 to December 22, it encourages us to live “generously and expansively.”

In an interview with Daily Express, celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman explained why becoming engaged during this astrological season made sense for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, given the direction their lives have since taken.

She spoke on behalf of Slingo, saying, “Their engagement announcement took place during Sagittarius season. This is a zodiac sign that’s all about freedom and travel.”

Honigman continued, “Sagittarius is a free-spirited sign, and engagements and marriages are not usually of the season because they can feel restrictive and binding. November 22 to December 21, the dates of the Sagittarius season, are about parties and hedonism. So a Sagittarius season engagement would suit a couple who intend to live their joint life out of a suitcase.”

Sagittarius season sign offered Harry and Meghan the strength to ‘break free’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engaged during a telling astrological season | Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images

A centaur marks the sign of Sagittarius. This symbol is half human, half untamed animal. Therefore, the dichotomy leads those born under its sign to have a wanderlust for life.

The planet Jupiter rules Sagittarius, reported The Cut. Therefore, those born under that sign or who experience a significant life change during its astrological time experience abundance, generosity, and luck.

” if Sagittarius gives us the condition of restlessness, it also offers the strength to break free. And in Sagittarius season, escape can be a simple and straightforward thing — it doesn’t require cunning or trickery or deceit, just a direct, courageous bluntness,” the site reported.

Therefore, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement during that turbulent astrological time indicates how their lives have dramatically changed in the past six years. How have the couple switched gears since 2018?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives have taken a drastically different turn since they put a ring on their relationship

Since becoming engaged and their subsequent marriage in May 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a tumultuous number of years in the public eye.

After deciding to leave their roles as senior royals behind in 2020, the couple initially remained out of the spotlight. One year after their exit, in 2021, they discussed their displeasure with the royal family with Oprah Winfrey.

After that, Meghan gave several major interviews where she continued to discuss her experience with royal life. But perhaps the biggest bombshells came after Harry wrote his autobiography, Spare, and the couple released their story on Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.

Since then, the couple have remained relatively quiet about the royal family. However, their remarks caused irreparable damage between Harry, Meghan, and the House of Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in Montecito, CA. They are parents to two children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.