Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Face ‘Giant Storm’ Without Queen as Their ‘Buffer’ Between Royal Family, Expert Claims

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heal their relationship with the royal family? One commentator shared her analysis about the likelihood of reconciliation, claiming Queen Elizabeth had provided a buffer between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Correspondent looks at ‘flickers’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reconciling with royal family

Sky News contributor Daisy Cousens weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan’s chance of reconciliation with the royal family during an appearance on Outsiders. According to Cousens, without Queen Elizabeth to provide a “buffer,” there may be some issues ahead for the Sussexes.

“It was truly gratifying to see the entire royal family uniting over their shared love of the late queen,” she said. “This begs the question: could reconciliation be on the cards for the royals and Meghan and Harry?”

Cousens continued, “Certainly, there were flickers of that early in the mourning period” when William, Kate, Meghan, and Harry reunited at Windsor Castle for a walkabout. “Although, to be fair, their body language indicated the reunion might be polite but glacial.”

She noted, “Nevertheless, since Megxit, it’s always appeared to me that the royals ultimately wish to welcome Harry and Meghan back at some point. And certainly, that was the impression the late queen gave.”

The commentator added, “However, her majesty was an unusually placid, conciliatory woman. And it is testament to her leadership that those traits appeared to extend to the rest of the royals.”

Cousens noted, “a series of events during the mourning period leads me to believe that that may not be true.”

Correspondent notes signs royals aren’t so keen on reconciling

The royal expert pointed out how King Charles is not giving Harry and Meghan his or her royal highness titles, as well as how they were invited to an event at the palace but then uninvited because “the event was for working royals only.”

Harry had permission to wear his military uniform for the queen’s vigil, however, his grandmother’s initials weren’t on the shoulder “as they are only to be worn by those in service of the monarch,” Cousens said.

She pointed out how a candle obstructed Meghan’s face at the funeral, “which was likely not deliberate, but nevertheless ironic.”

The commentator shared, “I can’t help but feel the royals are more opposed to reconciliation than Meghan and Harry are.”

Cousens added, “This was also, I think, hinted at by King Charles in his initial address to the nation,” when he seemed to skim over Meghan and Harry after dedicating more time to discuss William and Kate.

She called this “a far cry from the queen stating that they would ‘always be much-loved family members,’ in response to their whiny but vicious Oprah interview.”

Cousens noted, “While I am sure that King Charles, of all the royals, would be the most enthusiastic about clearing the air with his son Harry, he has more than a little hurt to work through.”

Expert shares thoughts on a potential ‘storm’ without the queen providing a buffer

Cousens further explored how things may unravel following the queen’s death. “A new book by royal biographer Angela Levin claims Meghan snubbed queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles‘ offers of friendship and advice and appeared bored and disinterested by her,” the expert shared.

“A stupid move by Meghan because, apart from the familial implications with her father-in-law, the king, if any of the royals knows how to get the people on her side after being an object of public loathing, it’s the queen consort,” Cousens explained.

“Her late majesty the queen likely was the buffer between Meghan, Harry, and the rest of the royals, who are no doubt quietly seething at the slings and arrows the prodigal prince and his malcontent Markle have repeatedly hurled at them,” she said.

Cousens added, “Without the queen’s steady leadership keeping the skies as clear as possible, it may be that a giant storm is about to break.”

