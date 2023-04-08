Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face ‘Lose-Lose Situation’ With Coronation, Royal Expert Says

A royal expert believes Prince Harry‘s recent UK visit may be tied to the coronation as an attempt to “test the waters” with the British public. According to the expert, Harry was assessing whether he and Meghan will attend King Charles’ coronation next month.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face ‘lose-lose situation’ with coronation, according to expert

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich shared her thoughts about whether Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the king’s coronation, calling it a “lose-lose situation.”

According to Fordwich, there may have been more to Harry’s appearance at the High Court over a privacy case. She told Express, “Perhaps his appearing in London, unannounced, to attend the court case was ‘testing the waters,’ taking one link at a time in the chain of destiny to help the couple decide.”

She continued, “The dilemma facing Harry and Meghan is that of a lose-lose situation. On the one hand, if they do accept their invitation, the likelihood of being booed by the British public, whom they threw under the bus, is highly likely.”

Harry and Meghan are likely to have a ‘frosty reception’ from the royal family, expert says

Fordwich also said that all of the claims Harry and Meghan have made about the royal family during interviews, their Netflix special, and Harry’s memoir Spare have caused their popularity to plummet.

“With their comments regarding racism in the wake of the Brexit vote (thereby insulting 17.4 million Brits) as well as the insults to the treasured royal family, recent polls have shown how disgruntled and perhaps disgusted the public is with them,” she noted.

Fordwich continued, “Let alone all those insults, allegations, revelations and indiscretions made in Spare, Harry’s spew-it-all memoir.”

She added, “These will no doubt also mean the couple will have a frosty, at best, reception from hard-working senior royals and the extended royal family.”

On the other hand, if the couple decides not to attend the coronation, it could be detrimental in gaining them more work.

“If they don’t accept, and use the plausible ‘out’ of the coronation falling on the same day as their son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, then they are losing their relevance and money-making potential,” she explained.

Fordwich continued, “Regarding lack of relevance, Harry has always feared his limited ‘shelf life’ he has always known he would become irrelevant as soon as Prince George turns 18.”

She noted, “The likelihood he will attend the coronation, the most important day in his father’s life, is high.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s coronation no-show could be ‘fatal blow’ to royal family, expert says

PR expert and Go Up’s Chief Executive, Edward Coram James, told Express that if Prince Harry and Meghan don’t attend the coronation,” family relations could be significantly damaged.

“In a universe in which the damage already caused by the rift is still recoverable from, at least in part, a no-show would be the fatal, irreversible blow, both in the public perception as well, potentially, as within the family itself,” he explained.

Coram James added, “It risks drawing out the conflict over the long term.”