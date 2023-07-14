Amid the news that Spotify ended their deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple’s Netflix documentary gets nominated for a Hollywood Critics Award.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took a major hit after their $20 million deal with Spotify ended earlier this year. However, it appears that the tide is turning in favor of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, has just made the list for an award nomination. The announcement marks a positive turn for Harry and Meghan and could open the door for future projects with the streaming giant.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary gets nominated for a Hollywood Critics Award

Meghan and Prince Harry wrapped up their $20 million Spotify agreement sooner than anticipated, resulting in a financial setback. However, they now have a reason to cheer.

The couple’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has received an award nomination. It made the shortlist for the Best Streaming Nonfiction Series category at the Hollywood Critics Awards.

The nomination list also features Prehistoric Planet 2, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations, The 1619 Project, and The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

The announcement generated a wave of positive responses on Twitter, with fans showering the couple with congratulations for their achievement.

The documentary proved a huge success for Netflix, attracting 2.4 million viewers on its debut day. Intriguingly, this surpassed the viewership figures for The Crown, which managed to draw 1.1 million viewers on its premiere day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attempt to capitalize on their Netflix success

After departing from the royal family, Harry and Meghan signed profitable contracts that exceeded $100 million. Their partnerships included deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Harry’s trilogy Penguin Random House.

Netflix took the lead in this financial windfall, reportedly paying over $80 million for the Sussexes’ groundbreaking docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The series secured the runner-up spot for Netflix’s highest-ranking documentary, being surpassed only by The Tinder Swindler.

Now, it appears the couple is in discussions to spearhead their upcoming documentary with the streaming giant. The new project is expected to follow their encounters with communities in South Africa, as per insider reports.

“The cameras will follow [The Sussexes] as they visit compounds and share medical education,” an insider told Daily Mail.

The source indicated that the project will involve a joint venture between Netflix and the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation. Meghan is reportedly eager to discuss safe birthing procedures with the women she encounters.

A closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary

Harry & Meghan delves into the private lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It recounts their romantic journey, the hurdles they faced, and the explosive revelations that eventually led them to renounce their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

The series also brought to light joyous moments in the couple’s journey. It showcased their enchanting wedding day, attended by a galaxy of stars and featuring Elton John’s performance. The mesmerizing display of fireworks over Windsor added to the celebration.

Additionally, the documentary offered viewers a glimpse into their serene domestic life in Montecito. This included looks at their two adorable children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The series featured endearing moments that captured hearts. These included Harry cycling with Archie hitched on the back, Lilibet’s baby steps on the grass, and the delightful moments of story time with their father.