Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Gave ‘A-List Power Couple’ Vibes in 2019 Christmas Card With Archie

’Tis the season for royal family Christmas cards. King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles have already released a holiday photo along with Prince William and Kate Middleton. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to unveil one, revisit their 2019 Christmas card with Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2019 Christmas card with Archie looked straight from a ‘fashion magazine interview’, expert says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their first Christmas card as parents in 2019. Harry and Meghan sat in front of a Christmas tree with their now-3-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust shared the Christmas card on Twitter with the following message: “Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!”

However, Harry and Meghan didn’t go the usual Christmas card route, according to body language expert Judi James. Holiday greeting cards “are known for their warm colours [sic] and sparkle, but this cool, fashionable look bucks that trend totally,” she said of the black and white image (via The Sun).

“The environmental considerations are clearly important given some of the criticism they have suffered in the past year,” the expert added. “But, otherwise, this spontaneous-looking pose looks like something from a fashion magazine interview with an A-list power couple.”

Harry and Meghan’s 2019 Christmas card also broke with tradition in that it was a GIF with lights sparkling on the Christmas tree in the background.

Merry Christmas from Sussexes!

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan opted for an environmentally friendly e-card this year, sharing a new family portrait with friends, family, colleagues and charities (including all their patronages).



Photo taken by @Janina Gavankar, ©SussexRoyal. pic.twitter.com/caUaCuig4k — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 23, 2019

Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card gave a ‘feeling’ of ‘watching a private moment’ between them and Archie, expert says

The “non-traditional pose” in Harry and Meghan’s 2019 Christmas card also stood out. It added to the “feeling” of it being a sweet moment captured on camera, James said.

It “blends” humor “with the feeling that we are watching a private moment between the clearly besotted parents and their adventurous son,” she said.

“Harry and Meghan’s eyes are on their son, showing he is the centre [sic] of their universe,” she explained. Meanwhile, their similar body language as they sat behind Archie provided “a new glimpse of the strong love ties between the couple themselves too.”

Janina Gavankar took Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2019 Christmas card with Archie on an iPhone

After Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card was unveiled on Dec. 3, 2019, the photographer opened up about taking the photo. There was no photography equipment or even professionals. Just Meghan’s friend, actor Janina Gavankar, with her phone.

“First of all, how lucky am I that I just happened to be there in that moment,” Gavankar told Good Morning America. “That’s just an iPhone photo, you know?”

As for how Harry and Meghan got Archie to cooperate for the 2019 Christmas card, the Big Sky star said it was easy.



“These guys, they love each other so much. When you’re around people that just have this much love in their household, moments like this happen all the time.”