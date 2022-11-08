Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Got What They Wanted’ but Continue ‘Trashing the Royal Family,’ Expert Says

A royal expert is taking aim at the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “got what they wanted” by getting out of the royal family yet continue “trashing” them. According to the expert, the royal family fear Harry’s memoir is an attempt to “get back at them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Royal expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue ‘trashing the royal family’ after getting everything they wanted

The Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers discussed Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, shedding light on senior royals’ worries that there is “score-settling” in the book “to get back at his family.”

He told Sky News Australia that many in the royal family are “furious” about Harry’s book, which promises “raw, unflinching honesty.”

Sky News host Paul Murray noted, “We hear that King Charles is absolutely furious and quite hurt by Meghan and her attitude towards dumping all the secrets on the family.”

According to Myers, “The king wouldn’t be the only person to be absolutely furious. Look at the situation that has played out over the last few months, couple of years — where Harry and Meghan have pretty much got what they wanted.”

He continued, “They wanted to leave the royal family, they’ve earned a huge amount of money — I mean hundreds of millions of dollars in the process — and what have they done? They’ve just been trashing the royal family.”

Myers added, “They have been pretty much trying to get everything their own way.”

Expert slams Sussexes for failing to ‘forge their own life’ after leaving the royal family

The royal expert also called out how the couple couldn’t “make a bit of money and just forge their own life” after leaving the royal family.

“Not only has Meghan been railing against her treatment when she was in the royal family — for such a brief period of time — we now have Harry’s book to look forward to,” he said. “Regardless of what side of the coin you’re on … I mean, is it sort of score-settling, is it a purposeful act that he just wants to get back at his family? I suppose we’ll just have to see.”

Myers added, “The world will be watching, that’s for sure.”

Prince Harry’s memoir content has a ‘very real risk of serious blowback’ from the royal family, author says

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, said Prince Harry could face “blowback” from the royal family if his memoir is too revealing. Scobie explained in a Yahoo! News article, “No matter how carefully Harry shares the parts of his story involving others, there is still the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family.”

He continued, “Palace aides recently told me about the ‘genuine fear’ amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations.”

Myers added, “But, for Harry, [the book’s] larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking.”