A royal expert believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to attend King Charles’ coronation in order to land more work opportunities. According to the expert, their success is linked to their royal connection.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal expert claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have no option’ but to attend King Charles’ coronation

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes Prince Harry and Meghan have to attend King Charles’ coronation because they need the royal appearance to gain more work.

He told OK!, “Here’s their mistake, they’re obsessed with controlling PR and controlling the narrative. The only reason they get work — work for Netflix, for Spotify, work for Random House — is because they’re royals.”

Fitzwilliams continued, “Now if they were to emphasize their isolation by not attending a royal event, that’s as important as a coronation as well, it would be something that would adversely affect their contracts, I would have thought, or certainly the renewal of any contracts.”

He added, “So they’ve got to attend. They have no option but to come.”

Expert says Duke and Duchess of Sussex could boost their image with coronation appearance

A PR expert weighed in with his thoughts about how Harry and Meghan could approach the historic event with “humility.” Jordan James, CEO of Unlocked PR, told Express that the appearance might improve their popularity ratings.

“Harry and Meghan have been criticized for feigning the want for privacy whilst jumping on opportunities for exposure,” James explained. “There’s an argument that if they were to attend the coronation, they should be mindful of this perception and keep a low profile.”

He continued, “It’s a period of celebration for the country, for the Commonwealth, and for the family.”

Giving an appearance of “humility” could go a long way, the expert said. “Approaching the day with humility will remind naysayers that Harry and Meghan are very much part of the family, Britain and the Commonwealth as a whole and this could be the start of the new narrative for the couple as we bring in a new era,” he said.

PR expert says Harry and Meghan could ‘reframe the narrative’

Marketing analyst Olivia Arnold, of Public Status PR, also believes the couple could use their coronation appearance to their advantage, telling Express it would allow them to “reframe the narrative.”

“Since the South Park episodes of them being made fun of, they said they wanted privacy but are still engaging with the media,” Arnold explained. “And the coronation is a great chance to reframe the narrative.”

She continued, “Harry and Meghan can drip feed their own story and how they would like to be portrayed. If they hash out the revelations, there might be more controversy.”

The coronation would provide the Sussexes with an opportunity to show a “united family front,” Arnold noted. They could show that “no matter their differences, they still support each other especially for [a] milestone of Charles being crowned.”

Arnold added, “At the moment, the public sees them as a feuding family and there’s a lot of backlash against Meghan. During an extremely public event, they have the opportunity to control their image.”