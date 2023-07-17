Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been nominated by the Hollywood Critics Awards for the successful streaming series. However, a royal commentator believes the series’ selection is nothing more than a “PR stunt” on the heels of the couple losing an Emmy nomination for the same series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence at Zuiderpark on April 15, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a nod in the category of Best Streaming Non-Fiction Series for their Netflix docuseries

The couple’s revealing Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, was nominated in the category of best-streaming non-fiction series at the Hollywood Critics Awards. Released in December, the six-part series became the streamer’s second-highest-ranked documentary ever.

Although Emmy voters snubbed the series, it was embraced by the Hollywood Critics Awards. In the category, Harry & Meghan faces off against Prehistoric Planet 2, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations, The 1619 Project, and The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

However, royal commentator Kinsley Schofield believes the nomination is nothing more than a “PR stunt.” She shared her views during an appearance on Sky News Australia.

“This is all a PR stunt,” she declared. “This is not even a televised awards show. What they wanted was the Emmy. According to reports, they are devastated they were not nominated for that beautiful statue.”

Could winning this award help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the entertainment industry?

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan gave royal fans an inside look at the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After that, it revealed how the couple navigated their lives personally and professionally.

While the docuseries was a massive success for Netflix, the couple came under fire for criticizing the royal family. In the series, Harry and Meghan spoke of their difficulties as royal family members and their hopes for the future.

However, after the series, Prince Harry’s book Spare, and several revealing television and print interviews, the couple reportedly will stop talking about their royal experiences. But, has their willingness to discuss their difficulties within the House of Windsor tarnished their reputation?

Kinsley Schofield said, “I see everyone celebrating this [the nomination] internationally. However, the Hollywood Critics Association is plagued by scandal.”

She continued, “A bunch of people resigned from the organization, females, because they felt they were being mistreated. They call publicists before the awards show to say so-and-so will win, to ensure butts in seats.”

What is Harry and Meghan’s next Netflix project?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on October 02, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to debut a documentary titled Heart of Invictus for Netflix in August. In the works is a Great Expectations prequel titled Bad Manners that would focus on the character of Miss Havisham.

Prince Harry will reportedly travel to Africa to work on a documentary for Netflix, claims Page Six. “Harry’s potential African journey will inevitably be seen as following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, who traveled to Africa to campaign against landmines shortly before her death,” the outlet reports.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have completed two projects for Netflix thus far. One was the aforementioned Harry & Meghan. The other, titled Live to Lead, centered around one global leader who’s relentlessly fought for change, such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Greta Thunberg.