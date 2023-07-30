Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at the center of plenty of rumors in recent months, and despite having left the royal family in 2020, the couple can’t seem to catch a break from the spotlight. Harry and Meghan have caused a bit of controversy since their royal departure, having publicly spoken out about their issues with the royal family in the form of a documentary and memoir.

But it seems now more than ever, the couple are at the center of a ton of rumors, including that they are supposedly selling their Montecito home and looking for yet another fresh start.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2020 | Simon Dawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Months of rumors have surrounded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — are they true?

Harry and Meghan have kept extremely quiet about their personal lives, so we know one thing for certain: absolutely none of these rumors have been confirmed. Still, it hasn’t stopped the mill from churning out stories about the couple. Back in May 2023, Harry and Meghan released a statement that they were involved in a car chase in New York City, which was subsequently met with plenty of doubt from the public and rumors that the two were only seeking attention.

Harry and Meghan’s marriage was also put into question that same month after the two failed to acknowledge their fifth wedding anniversary, which some saw as a milestone year. (And back in April, Meghan dodged Harry’s kiss on the Kiss Cam at a Los Angeles Lakers game, so the anniversary only added fuel to the fire). Once again, Harry and Meghan didn’t acknowledge the rumors, and there is certainly nothing to confirm that anything is wrong in their relationship.

By June, the two were once again in the spotlight after it was learned that Spotify had axed its deal with Meghan, whose podcast “Archetypes” will no longer appear on the streaming service. Of course, it led to even more rumors — this time, with people suggesting the two were facing money problems due to having had so few successful business ventures. But let’s not forget that the couple had a wildly successful Netflix documentary series, and Harry was paid millions for his memoir, though it’s unclear how the two will continue to make money once the royal family dust finally settles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Related Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Called Off a Big Event Shortly After Losing the Spotify Deal

There are rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are house hunting

The newest rumor to churn from the mill has to do with the couple’s living arrangements. Meghan admitted in an interview with The Cut that the two didn’t even want to look at their current Montecito home because it was far too expensive, but they wound up buying it anything. Now, there are rumors that they’re looking to move out of the home and settle down closer to the beach in Malibu.

Of course, some are connecting the couple’s finances to the alleged decision to move, but Harry and Meghan haven’t even confirmed that they’re looking to relocate. It seems that in the three years since moving to the United States, the two have only been surrounded by more and more rumors. The question remains: will it ever stop? That’s only to be determined with time.