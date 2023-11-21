The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking to get close to King Charles again, but on their own terms.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “keen” to retain a royal connection as they continue to build their brand outside of the House of Windsor. A royal reporter believes that a reported olive branch between the couple and King Charles for his birthday is all an attempt to keep their royal ties in some capacity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to maintain a relationship with King Charles for their purposes

Daily Mail Diary editor Richard Eden claims Harry and Meghan’s unexpected olive branch toward King Charles for his 75th birthday is a “desperate” attempt to maintain close ties with the House of Windsor. He alleges they still want to be on the royal family’s payroll.

Eden believes that the Montecito royals now recognize the importance of the royal connection to their commercial partners. “To me, it does smack of desperation,” he tells Palace Confidential.

He continues, “It smacks of Harry and Meghan wanting to return to the royal fold. They want to keep that link to the royals.”

“We don’t see Meghan sending videos of her children singing happy birthday to her father anymore. He’s been cut out; who cares about him?” Eden claims.

“We’re talking about two privacy campaigners here. When it comes to other people’s privacy, we get the details,” the reporter concluded.

A royal editor calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s maintaining their royal connection ‘lucrative’

After leaving their responsibilities as senior royals behind, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to carve out their role within the royal family. In an Instagram statement, they claimed they wanted to be financially independent of the crown.

However, much of the appeal of Meghan and Harry is that they still have some connections to the royal family. It has been their calling card for their entire relationship.

But, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are a dichotomy. They need the royal family but want to remain separated from them.

Therefore, Richard Eden’s commentary that the couple reached out to King Charles for his birthday appeared unusual for the Sussex’s. He says, “We don’t see videos of Meghan sending clips to her father anymore — but when it comes to the king, they do.”

“They seem very keen to maintain their royal connection. It’s lucrative,” he continued.

Does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest project have royal connections?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly involved in some new projects, said Meghan Markle during a red carpet event for Variety’s Power of Women Event. Her statement was shared on the magazine’s Instagram account.

“Things that make people feel– I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?” Megan explained.

“And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate,” she continued.

Meghan teased, “I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a contract with Netflix worth $100M. Megan alone is represented by William Morris Endeavor for projects outside of acting.