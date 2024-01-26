A royal insider has strong words for the Duke and Duchess during this time of health crisis' for two senior royals

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown a lack of respect toward King Charles and Kate Middleton as the senior royals face separate health issues. Campbell believes the Sussex’s not publicly supporting the king and princess of Wales “stinks to high heaven.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of response ‘reeks of insensitivity’

In an interview for GB News, Lady Colin Campbell, a former friend of Princess Diana, believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed a lack of respect toward King Charles and Kate Middleton. The senior royals went public about their health struggles on Jan. 17, 2024.

Kate Middleton had a planned abdominal surgery the week of January 15. King Charles was scheduled to have prostate surgery this week.

Campbell questioned why the Sussexes didn’t publicly acknowledge the health issues of the king and Princess of Wales. She subsequently called the situation “stinks to high heaven.” Campbell added, “All they needed to do was make some public declaration.”

“Harry has an appalling judgment. There’s no two ways about it,” she continued. “Meghan has no judgment at all.”

“This whole thing reeks of insensitivity,” Campbell claims. “But they are not going to; they can exploit every situation as long as they don’t make a public declaration.”

Furthermore, while the couple may not have made a public statement regarding the health problems of Kate Middleton and King Charles, they may have reached out to the senior royals privately. Royal correspondent Phil Dampier believes this is true.

Alongside Lady Colin Campbell, Phil Dampier added that the couple are likely to be “concerned” about the health matters of their family members. Thus, they may have decided to keep their correspondence with King Charles and Kate Middleton private.

“If they had made a public declaration, there would be a certain sympathy for them,” Dampier said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On the other hand, “There might have been private contact. I’m sure they are worried.”

“They haven’t made anything public. However, it does look like they are swanning about and enjoying themselves when there is real concern for many royal family members,” Dampier concluded, speaking of Meghan and Harry’s trip to Jamaica for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly contacted both King Charles and Kate Middleton claims The Mirror. A source said, “The King and Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regarding their health.” The insider noted the couple have “contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

If true, the move would be considered an olive branch between the Sussex family and the senior royals. However, it would come two months after Charles and Kate were publicly named in Omid Scobie’s book Endgame as senior royals who questioned the skin color of Prince Archie, Meghan and Harry’s son.

As a result of her surgery, Kate Middleton will recover until after Easter 2024. King Charles’s recovery from prostate surgery will last two weeks.