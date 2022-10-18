Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Bring out King Charles III’s ‘Ruthless Side’ if They Trash Monarchy

King Charles III may show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle his “ruthless side.” That is if the couple speaks ill of the monarchy. According to a royal author, the Duke of Sussex’s father won’t “stand back” if he, the Duchess of Sussex, or anyone else disparages the Firm, the institution, or the family.

Trash-talking the monarchy is unacceptable to King Charles, author says

Journalist and royal correspondent Katie Nicholl says King Charles will step in if Harry and Meghan criticize the palace or the family. “We could be prepared to see the King’s ruthless side in all of this,” Nicholl told GB News per Newsweek.

“He’s not going to stand back and let the family or the institution or the reputation of the Crown, which is everything to him, be tarnished or indeed trashed. Certainly not by two members of the family.”

Harry and Meghan memorably slammed the institution — and specific royals — in their March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview. At one point, Meghan said the institution did nothing when she asked for help with her mental health. Meanwhile, Harry claimed his father cut him off and stopped taking his calls.

What the two-hour TV special demonstrated, Nicholl said, is that Harry and Meghan were “not afraid to be critical of the institution” with “some pretty low blows.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to earn King Charles III’s trust and respect

It seems Harry and Meghan have a long way to go with King Charles as evidenced by the fact that their children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, don’t have titles.

“It’s no coincidence, I don’t think, that we haven’t seen titles bestowed on Archie and Lilibet,” Nicholl said. “I think that whole issue of titles is up for discussion.”

“That trust, that respect, has to be earned,” she continued. “I don’t think they’re going to get those titles if they are seen to be tarnishing the institution.”

The author of The New Royals also noted Harry and Meghan’s titles could change. “I think, perhaps, there might be a question mark over the future of Harry and Meghan’s titles, potentially, if they are seen to be deliberately tarnishing the reputation of the monarchy.”

Currently, the pair don’t use their His and Her Royal Highness titles because they’re no longer working royals.

King Charles is ‘hopeful’ a ‘reconciliation’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will happen

According to Nicholl, the king “hopeful” a “reconciliation” will happen, she told The Mirror. “I think we saw that in the very public olive branches that were extended to Harry and Meghan [since the Queen’s death last month].”

King Charles mentioned the pair in his first speech as king, saying, “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.” He also had a photo of the couple on his desk during a meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Additionally, Harry wore his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil despite being a non-working royal.

The entire situation has “devasted” the king,” Nicholl said. “If you think back just a couple of years around the time of the wedding, the relationship between Harry and his father was, I think, probably better than it ever had been.”

