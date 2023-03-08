Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May ‘Opt out’ of King Charles’ Coronation After All

TL;DR:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to King Charles III’s coronation.

However, an author thinks the couple may “opt out” due to “genuine security concerns” and the risk of “public humiliation.”

Another commentator feels it would show “maturity” on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s part if they were to attend.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and King Charles | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The saga of King Charles III’s coronation and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance continues. The invites have been sent. Still, the question remains, will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go? Commentators, authors, and royal watchers have speculated on it ever since the king ascended the throne in September 2022. However, an author says the couple may ultimately “opt out” of the festivities. Meanwhile, another commentator feels Harry and Meghan would look mature if they did attend.

A rep for Harry and Meghan said the couple received an invitation to King Charles’ coronation

After being told to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the U.K. home given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan have received a coronation invite.

A spokesperson for Harry, who has lived in California since 2020 along with Meghan and their two children, revealed the 38-year-old “recently received” an email about the coronation (via CNN).

However, the spokesperson also noted there wouldn’t be an “immediate decision” on their attendance. And so the coronation saga continues.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may ‘opt out’ of the coronation for multiple reasons

Prince Harry, King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Image

According to royal author Christopher Andersen, Harry and Meghan may RSVP “no” to King Charles’ coronation on May 6 for not one but a few reasons.

“It’s increasingly beginning to look as if Harry and Meghan might well opt out of the coronation,” the Brothers and Wives author said (via Express). “There are genuine security concerns, to be sure. And then there is the prospect of the Sussexes being roundly booed.”

Andersen continued, recalling events of 2022. “Harry and Meghan are still licking their wounds over having been sidelined during the queen’s funeral. It’s highly doubtful that they would be willing to face the prospect of that sort of public humiliation again, particularly on Archie [Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor]’s birthday.”

Like their daughter’s first birthday in June 2022, the royal festivities coincide with the day Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, turns four.

Harry and Meghan would show they’re ‘above’ royal family ‘pettiness’ by attending

Another royal commentator has a different take on Harry, Meghan, and the coronation. This Is Why I Resist author, Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, feels the couple would demonstrate “maturity” if they showed up.

“If they are invited and choose to come then it would be a case of they are not attending because it is a coronation, it would be because it is his father,” she said (via Newsweek).

“However Harry may be feeling about the betrayal and the family angst, it would just be them demonstrating maturity and that they are above the pettiness coming from Charles and William.”

Meanwhile, other commentators have pointed out the “added incentive” to attend the coronation, namely seeing pregnant Princess Eugenie.