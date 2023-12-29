Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t make it back to the United Kingdom for this year’s Christmas celebration alongside the royal family, opting instead to spend it with their kids in California (Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, likely celebrated with them, too). And while there were rumors that Harry and Meghan would attempt to reconcile with the royal family by attending this year’s Christmas at Sandringham, one royal expert said nothing would have been “fully resolved” just from spending one Christmas as a family.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t fix ‘tension’ with one meeting, expert says

As far back as King Charles’ coronation ceremony, there were rumors that Harry and Meghan might try to return to the United Kingdom for Christmas this year. After Harry chose to support his father at his ceremony, rumors flew that the father and son could be working through their problems; Harry reportedly even had Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet send their grandpa a video on his birthday in November.

However, Harry and Meghan didn’t make it back to the UK this year for Christmas — and one expert says it wouldn’t have been enough, even if they had. According to Express, dating expert Louella Alderson said that “resolving potential tensions would likely take much more than just one holiday celebration.” Alderson also noted that Christmas might not have even been the best place to do that. “[Christmas is] a time for families to come together and celebrate, but with tension and hurt feelings still present, it may not be the best environment for reconciliation,” she said. “While this continues, it would be unlikely that Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family would be ready to reconcile or celebrate together.” She continued by saying that “both sides” need to show “open and honest communication, understanding, and empathy.” It remains unclear whether both sides are willing to do that at this point.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were likely missed on Christmas

While Harry is rumored to have stopped speaking to his brother, Prince William, his father likely still wishes the two sons were together on Christmas. Charles and Harry don’t have a great relationship, but they have reportedly been taking small steps to improve their relationship. Although Charles likely didn’t expect that Harry would come home for Christmas, it’s probable that Harry and Meghan were still missed.

Harry and Meghan seemed to have a pretty low-key holiday. Archie and Lilibet don’t actually have any family they’re close to out in California with the exception of Meghan’s mother, Doria. It’s likely the five of them spent the holiday together, but Archie and Lilibet certainly weren’t running around playing with any of their cousins. There is a strong chance that Harry and William come together for the sake of their children down the road. It’s clear the Wales kids are close with their other royal cousins, and Harry most likely does want to see that for his own kids